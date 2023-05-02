At some point in childhood, one arrives at a rather shocking revelation: With each passing day, a dreadful transaction is in progress — without requiring anyone’s express consent — by which youthfulness is gradually depleted. Long before we understand the implications of time-related deterioration of the physiological functions, we acknowledge it — even celebrate it — with jovial festivities that collect friends and family for the customary playing of traditional games, giving of gifts, and the consumption of sugary treats culminating in the arrival of a colossal, frosted confection topped with blazing candles.
Birthday parties are a cunning conspiracy to make children look upon the attainment of each successive year as if it was some magnificent prize. They become fixated upon all the perceived extravagances and amenities that appear to grow closer with each new year attained, their progress measured in pencil marks on a bedroom wall that record their height at certain dates. By the time they notice their innocence and sense of wonder slipping away, it is nearly impossible to recapture that fleeting period of untroubled serenity and simple peace.
In the 1911 edition of J.M. Barrie’s “Peter and Wendy,” the Scottish novelist and playwright informs his readers that Wendy — the oldest of the Darling children who feature in the story — was 2 years old when she first became aware that she would grow up to become an adult. Her little epiphany was brought on by a comment we have all heard voiced by some doting parent: “Oh, why can’t you remain like this forever,” her mother said to her one day when Wendy presented her with a flower from the garden.
Like most of my contemporaries, my first exposure to Barrie’s most famous creation was the 1953 animated film “Peter Pan.” A Walt Disney Productions classic, it introduced audiences to the “Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up,” to the imaginary island of Neverland, and to the wicked Captain Hook, who came to represent everything awful about adulthood — sort of. When I was a kid, this version of “Peter Pan” was culturally ubiquitous. The film’s mischievous pixie, Tinker Bell, appeared on television screens every week heralding the start of “The Wonderful World of Disney,” the company’s flagship TV program that aired on Sunday nights from 1969 through 1979.
The film was rereleased in theaters repeatedly — in 1958, 1969, 1976, 1982 and 1989 — giving successive generations a chance to view it on the big screen. Toys, books, comic books, and other merchandise based upon “Peter Pan” were still omnipresent in the 1970s. In fact, “Peter Pan” products persist to this day, thanks in part to various Disney spinoffs and offshoots.
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is the latest Disney effort to ensure that the “Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” remains an integral part of its empire as well as a beloved children’s fantasy. Directed by David Lowery from a screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is the latest in a series of live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic animated films. Lowery and Halbrooks also worked together on 2016’s remake of Disney’s 1977 film “Pete’s Dragon.” The new movie debuted April 28 on Disney+.
Anyone born in the last century surely knows the story of Peter Pan.
Set in London in 1911, the story revolves around Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a 13-year-old girl who is about to be sent off to boarding school. Her parents (Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker) insist that it is time for her to grow up and to set a good example for her younger brothers, John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe). Wendy, however, isn’t sure she wants to become an adult.
In answer to her plea to not grow up, Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) shows up in the window of the children’s bedroom. Peter, who is accompanied by the pixie-dust-wielding Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), has no difficulty convincing all the Darling children to run off to Neverland. Apparently, British parents in the early 20th century didn’t consider “stranger danger” an important lesson, possibly because they assumed either war or disease would catch up with their kids soon enough.
In Neverland, their plan is to escape the trials and tribulations of adulthood and live a carefree life in perpetuity. Upon arrival, Peter and the Darling children are almost immediately attacked by a ruthless band of pirates led by Captain Hook (Jude Law). This film’s version of Hook is particularly bloodthirsty. He wants Peter dead and has no qualms about executing children. Fortunately, Peter has allies in Neverland, including is Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatâhk), and the Lost Boys.
In terms of its ability to enchant and amuse audiences, “Peter Pan & Wendy” falls short of the 1953 animated version. The colors don’t sparkle as brightly, the children lack some aspect of unsophisticated virtue, and the scenery feels oddly antiseptic. The entire Neverland milieu seems sadly constrained, as if its potentiality is somehow inhibited by very tiresome, mundane limitations.
The Neverland I envisioned in my childhood — the one inspired by the animated version of the story — certainly seemed boundless and everlasting. Lowery’s interpretation is strikingly less imaginative.
The director’s constraint, however, may be intentional. Though his retelling keeps the tale set in the early 1900s, it is a modernized rendering that offers a more pragmatic argument. Wendy will always embrace the inevitability of adulthood. In this approach to the story, Lowery improves upon the previous film by giving Wendy agency and a genuine sense of self. Anderson successfully conveys the character’s transformation, turning in a solid performance. Standouts in the cast also include Law and Wapanatâhk — and Disney, if your writers have any foresight, they will find a way to give Tiger Lily her own feature film, with this actress reprising the role. Jim Gaffigan is also memorable as Hook’s sidekick, Mr. Smee.
My inner child has no intention of relinquishing the magic and wonderment of 1953’s “Peter Pan.” As an adult who never bought into those claims that growing up is the greatest adventure, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is poignant and evocative. It serves as an optimistic message to inspire children to meet the challenges of fast-approaching adulthood. It also can be viewed as an eloquent requiem for a misplaced childhood.