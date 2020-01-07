TAMPA — Winter Jam, Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual outing, brings fan-favorite headliner Crowder to the stage Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The concert also will feature performances by Andy Mineo, Building 429, Red, Austin French and NewSong. Highlighted by a time of worship each evening, renowned worshippers Passion and acclaimed pastor/author/speaker and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio will be featured during the tour’s stop in Tampa. The event is ticketless. Admission is a $15 cash donation at the door. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Winter Jam, which is hallmarked annually by its musical diversity and central focus on the gospel, will hit a total of 42 cities around the country. Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Crowder headlines this year’s event. With such recent hits as “Red Letters” and “All My Hope,” the genre-spanning artist — who has sold more than 3 million units and appears regularly on the “Grand Ole Opry” — leads a star-studded 2020 lineup featuring some of the biggest names in Christian music.
“We can’t wait to get out on Winter Jam 2020,” said Crowder in a press release promoting the tour. “There is nothing like it and 2020 is going to be just insane. Too much goodness in one place.”
New York native Andy Mineo is a hip-hop recording artist known for his reflective lyricism. “Uncomfortable,” his sophomore album, became the No. 1 independent record in the country and delivered a No. 3 and No. 10 position on Billboardʼs Hip Hop and Top 200 album charts, respectively. Mineo headlined the “Uncomfortable Tour,” a 52-city tour which sold out venues across America and in Europe.
In addition to other supporting acts, an opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.
Created and hosted by NewSong, one of Christian music’s most influential bands, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre's benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, the tour has regularly ranked among Pollstar's top first-quarter outings. Showcasing the best and brightest in Christian music, Winter Jam provides a powerful platform for the gospel in major arenas nationwide.
"I’ve never been more excited about Winter Jam than I am for 2020,” said NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator Eddie Carswell. “The lineup is amazing and the desire to see Jesus change lives remains our top priority. Bring your friends, bring your youth group — just don't miss it."
For information, visit jamtour.com or turningpointpr.com.