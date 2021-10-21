CLEARWATER — The Psychedelic Furs will bring their tour to the Tampa Bay area Friday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Special guest Royston Langdon, lead singer and songwriter for the band Spacehog, will open the show. Tickets start at $35.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Looking at today’s alternative rock music, it’s clear that much of it pays homage to the Psychedelic Furs. Led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the Psychedelic Furs influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated among all those who cherish the sweet-and-sour spot where rawness and romanticism meet. The band scored a multitude of No. 1 singles including "Love My Way," "Heaven," "The Ghost in You," "Pretty in Pink," and “Heartbreak Beat,” in all releasing seven studio albums and spawning several compilations, a boxed set, and a live concert DVD.
The band is on tour in support of their latest album release, “Made of Rain.”
Featuring peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience that drive the dynamics, the album reminds listeners that it’s always been their originality which has set them apart from their contemporaries.
The album was produced by Richard Fortus, while mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer.
The Psychedelic Furs originally came together in 1977, initially consisting of Richard Butler on vocals, Tim Butler on bass guitar, Paul Wilson on drums, Duncan Kilburn on saxophone, and Roger Morris on guitars. By 1979, this lineup had expanded to a sextet with Vince Ely replacing Wilson on drums and John Ashton being added on guitar.
The Furs’ debut, a self-titled album from 1980, was produced by Steve Lillywhite. The LP quickly established the band on radio in Europe and was a top 20 hit in the UK. The album also found success in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, New Zealand and Australia. The U.S. version of the album was re-sequenced, yet failed to have as strong a commercial impact.
The Furs did find success in the U.S. with their next release, 1981's “Talk Talk Talk,” which saw the band make its debut on the U.S album charts. In New Zealand, meanwhile, the band became immensely popular, as “Talk Talk Talk” reached the top ten in the charts, the first in a string of Furs' albums to chart in the New Zealand Top 10.
With the advent of MTV in the early 1980s, the band took off and when John Hughes approached the band with his film built around the Furs’ song “Pretty in Pink,” the band’s legacy was cemented. After a brief hiatus in the ’90s and a side project called “Love Spit Love", the band regrouped at the dawn of the new millennium. The Psychedelic Furs touring lineup features Richard and Tim along with Rich Good on guitar, Mars Williams on saxophone, Amanda Kramer on keyboards and Paul Garisto on drums.
In recent years the band has toured continually, completing a tour of North America in 2019. The band headlined the prestigious Meltdown at the Royal Festival Hall at the request of Robert Smith of The Cure. More recently, the band played a sold-out tour of the UK and Europe, which culminated in a triumphant show at the Roundhouse in London.
The last few years has seen the band’s legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence continues to reverberate, with everyone from The Killers and REM to the Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan singing their praises.
“I’m aware of the fact that people cite us an influence,” said Richard in a press release promoting the tour. “Though I don’t often recognize it in their music. It’s gratifying of course, as it is that there’s still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That’s an honor.”