National Theatre at Home is making a different production available to view online via the theatre’s YouTube channel each week while their venues are closed, and members of the freeFall artistic staff are taking advantage of the program to host weekly discussion groups online.
In response to the closure of theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Theatre launched its new initiative in April, providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing. Productions previously screened in cinemas globally was part of NT Live have been made available to watch via the National Theatre’s YouTube channel.
The first production in the series was Richard Bean’s “One Man Two Guvnors” featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden. Each production is free and screened live every Thursday at 2 p.m. It continues to be available on demand for seven days.
For information about National Theatre at Home and a link to the YouTube channel, visit www.nationaltheatre.org.uk.
This week’s NT at Home offering is “Twelfth Night.”
Make a date with Shakespeare’s whirlwind comedy of mistaken identity, featuring Tamsin Greig as a transformed Malvolia. A ship is wrecked on the rocks: Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible.
Simon Godwin directs this joyous production, captured on-stage by National Theatre Live.
“Twelfth Night” debuted on NT at Home YouTube channel April 23 and will be available for seven days.
After watching, join freeFall artistic staff members for an engaging online chat on Zoom. For information, visit freeFall’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/freefalltheatre. freeFall staff members participating in the chats are Eric Davis, artistic director; Timothy Saunders, resident dramaturg; Chris Crawford, associate artistic director; and Matthew McGee, community outreach director.
“One of the things we on staff miss most with freeFall currently closed is getting to chat about theatre with all of you,” McGee said in a press release. “This will be a great opportunity to keep the freeFall community active and connected through this unforeseen preemption in programming.”
Following “Twelfth Night,” the next NT at Home production will be Danny Boyle’s production of “Frankenstein” filmed at the National Theatre in 2011. The production sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The two versions will be shown across two nights: April 30 and May 1.
Simon Godwin’s sell-out production of Shakespeare’s “Antony & Cleopatra” featuring the Evening Standard Theatre Award-winning performances by Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the famous lovers will be streamed on May 7.
Both productions will be free to stream, premiering at 2 p.m. and then available on demand for seven days. Further productions to be streamed as part of National Theatre at Home will be announced soon.