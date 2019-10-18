CLEARWATER — Bill Engvall will take the stage Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $50.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Grammy Award nominee, multi-platinum selling recording artist is one of the top comedians in the country. This will be Engvall’s 10th appearance at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Engvall, with his family-friendly humor, is one of the top comedians today. He was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour concert films, which have sold more than 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show “Blue Collar TV” and in several solo specials for Comedy Central.
Engvall starred in and was the executive producer of his own self-titled sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show,” for TBS. The show ran for three seasons. He also has hosted numerous live shows including the game show “Lingo” for GSN.
Engvall has also appeared in several films including “Strawberry Wine” with Christina Ricci and “Bed and Breakfast” with Dean Cain, as well as “Delta Farce.” His latest film, “The Neighbor,” takes him out of his typical comedy scene and into the horror genre.
A native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles and went on to star in the Showtime special “A Pair of Joker’s,” hosted A&E’s “Evening at the Improv” and appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Show with David Letterman.” In 1992, Engvall won the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up Comedian. He earned the Casino Comedian of the Year in 2018 at the G2E Las Vegas Global Gaming Convention.