CLEARWATER — Tower of Power will perform Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $55.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Hailing from Oakland, California, music legends Tower of Power is one of the most dynamic and distinctive bands in soul music. The band celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dynamic new disc of all new material that finds them as energized and inspired as ever. A labor of love, definitively titled “Soul Side of Town,” this package is charged with 14 filler-free songs. In the spirit of their enduring theme song “Oakland Stroke” — the bookending intro and outro “East Bay” shine a light on elemental instrumental ingredients within the band’s signature sound.
This 2018 release inaugurated Tower of Power’s affiliation with Mack Avenue Records/Artistry Music, a Detroit-based company renowned for its award-winning dedication to top-tier jazz that is now extending its support to soul and funk giants.
Since its formation in Oakland, California, in 1968, Tower of Power has forged a reputation as a crack band of high achieving musicians fluent in all realms of soul, rock and pop music with a sophistication and punch like that of a jazz big band. From their first album “East Bay Grease” (1970) on Rock impresario Bill Graham’s San Francisco Records label, the interracial band became pillars and signatures of the Bay Area Music Scene that included pioneering like-minded bands such as Sly & The Family Stone, Cold Blood, Graham Central Station, The Pointer Sisters and The Sons of Champlin plus rock-oriented outfits such as Santana, Betty Davis and Journey.
Beginning with their sophomore release, Tower of Power came to prominence with a string of acclaimed albums on Warner Bros. Records. Albums included “Bump City” (1972), “Tower of Power” (1973), “Back to Oakland” (1974), “Urban Renewal” (1974), “In the Slot” (1975) and “Live and In Living Color” (1976). A move to Columbia Records resulted in three more major label releases and their last top-charting hit, “You Ought to Be Havin’ Fun.” Including all studio albums, live albums and rarities anthologies, Tower of Power has 24 previous releases in its burgeoning catalog.