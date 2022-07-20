Ruth Eckerd Hall adds shows to lineup
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently added several new shows to their event calendar.
For details, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Following is a list of newly added performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
• Billy Currington on Sept. 9.
• “Blue's Clues and You! Live” on Sept. 30.
• The Gipsy Kings on Nov. 11.
• Dave Koz and Friends: 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour on Nov. 30.
• Engelbert Humperdinck Christmas on Dec. 3.
• Kenny Loggins on Dec. 13.
• Bowzer's Holiday Rock 'N' Roll Party on Dec. 17
• Celtic Angels Christmas on Dec. 22.
• Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on Dec. 23.
• Salute To Vienna on Dec. 31.
• Steve Miller Band on March 23.
Following is a list of newly added performances at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
• Victor Wooten with Steve Bailey and Derico Watson on Oct. 9.
• Eric Gales on December 8 at the Capitol Theatre.
• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall on December 3 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
• The Outlaws on December 9 and 10 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Show on December 14 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
• A Rockapella Christmas on December 16 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
• Mindi Abair on December 17 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
Atelier de SoSi announces new show
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for the exhibit “An Artful Home at Atelier” will take place Friday, Aug. 12, 7 to 10 p.m., at Atelier de SoSi, 2380 Sixth Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
The focus of this exhibit is to showcase that art can be both functional and beautiful. Atelier de SoSi’s gallery space will be transformed to represent a living space. The show will revolve around functional art, such as handmade table settings, glassware, lighting, textiles, furniture, and more. The space will also feature one-of-a-kind paintings, sculptures and an array of other unique pieces.
Exhibit organizers want to show the viewer that artwork comes in all shapes, sizes and functionalities.
The show will run Aug. 12 through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The string section of the Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra will present a concert on Monday, July 25, 7 p.m., in the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The featured soloist is cellist George Alexander playing the Concerto No. 6 in D major by L. Boccherini. Alexander holds a master's degree in cello performance from the University of South Florida. The strings — including violins, violas, cellos and basses — will play other music by Mozart, Haydn and Tailleferre.
The concert is free. Donations are appreciated.
For information, visit pinellasparkcivicorchestra.org.
SPO to host auditions
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Opera and the Florida Boy Choirs will host an open audition for the youth chorus in Puccini’s “Tosca” and for Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” to be presented during the St. Petersburg Opera’s 2022-2023 season.
Auditions will take place Wednesday, July 27, 6:30 p.m., at Opera Central, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
This is an opportunity for young male singers — aged 8 to 14 with unchanged voices — to perform with the St. Petersburg Opera. All levels of experience are welcome. There is no music to prepare, and previous vocal training is not required.
Performance dates for “Tosca” will be Oct. 14-18. Performance dates for “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be Dec. 15-22. For more information, email choirmaster@floridaboychoirs.com.
Founded in 2007 by Maestro Mark Sforzini, the mission of the St. Petersburg Opera Company is to enrich the cultural lives of the residents and visitors to the Tampa Bay area, by presenting fully staged professional opera productions of the highest quality, and to make opera accessible to all through community outreach, educational initiatives, and collaboration with other arts organizations.
Creative Pinellas announces the 2023 Emerging Artist Grant
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced its 2023 Emerging Artist Grant. These awards, which are open to applicants from July 11 through Sept. 6, aim to assist artists that are early in their career, are quickly growing as artists and find themselves at an important moment when these grants would have an especially large impact on their development as a professional artist.
“This is an especially significant grant for Creative Pinellas and for the arts community,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “By providing financial support, mentoring and an opportunity for an exhibition or performance, we are empowering individual artists and investing in their future. With these Emerging Artist Grants, we have been able to and continue to be committed to making space, resources, and recognition available to artists and communities who may not have had such access in the past.”
Emerging artists are defined as those who demonstrate excellence in their work, are widely recognized by their peers and the community at large for their work, and still have some ground to cover on their path to recognition as professional artists. So, for example, the emerging visual artist may have shown some work, but is still building a strong record of exhibition history, awards and commissions, or sustaining an income derived solely from sales and/or production and performance of their work.
The Emerging Artist Grant program, now in its sixth year, selects up to ten artists for the annual program. Each artist will receive a financial grant of $2,000, a professional artist mentor, chosen specifically for them, who will work with them on a one-to-one basis during the grant period, and will be part of the Emerging Artist group exhibition, sponsored each year by Creative Pinellas. Artists are selected by a panel of artists and curators based on their work, vision for the future and commitment to show or perform their work for the benefit of residents and visitors to Pinellas County. Grants will be awarded for original work in the disciplines of choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater/musical theater, visual arts, and interdisciplinary arts.
“Receiving the Emerging Artist Grant has been life changing. Having a dedicated time frame, a wonderful mentor, the Creative Pinellas Team, and the connection with fellow grantees, all provided a network of support for my creativity like none before” said 2022 Emerging Artist grantee Heather Rippert. “It’s as if I was given permission to be the artist I always wanted to be.”
Program guidelines and eligibility details, grant FAQs and the online application will be available at creativepinellas.org/emergingartists starting July 11, 2022 at noon and closing Sept. 6, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Grant recipients will be selected on or around Oct. 8, 2022. Creative Pinellas will work to pair recipients with an artist mentor to guide the grantee through their development as a professional artist. They will have several months to create new work culminating in an exhibition at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas tentatively set for spring 2023 as well as a virtual gallery exhibit.
Over the course of the funding period, recipients will provide an insight into their creative processes for interested visitors through blogs posted at creativepinellas.org. Past award recipients have written about current projects, critiques on work in progress, reflections on life as an artist and more.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, visit creativepinellas.org.
