To a creative — an author, poet, artist, or composer — a blank page is as intoxicating as it is intimidating. Its emptiness is exciting and filled with the promise of imminent inspiration, while simultaneously rousing the fear of failure. And in terms of how we currently perceive and measure a successful career in the arts, failure is far more common than success. Most creatives and artists silently shelve their dreams and settle into mainstream careers that allow them to tap into their imagination.
The call to create is powerful though, and one’s internal muse can be insistent when some idea takes shape.
In “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Eric Appel satirically illustrates the unpredictability of the creative process, showing that inspiration and ingenuity are erratic, inconsistent, and wildly spontaneous. While Appel’s biographical parody film may be a crazy patchwork quilt of fact, fiction, and absurd fabrication, it intermittently provides glimpses into how “Weird Al” Yankovic actually generates the songs that brought him fame beginning in the 1980s.
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” was released Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.
Daniel Radcliffe portrays “Weird Al” in what Yankovic insists is the “unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time.” Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.
The beginning of the film covers Al’s childhood in which his factory-worker father berates him for wanting to write parody songs. Playing the accordion was a sin in his father’s eyes, but Al soon discovers that his musical gifts are embraced by other teenagers who are heavily into polka music.
When Al’s parents demand that he “just stop being who you are and doing the things you love,” he leaves home and lives in an apartment with three roommates — Steve (Spencer Treat Clark), Jim (Jack Lancaster), and Bermuda (Tommy O’Brien). After Al fails to score a gig in an existing band, his roommates encourage him to write his own song. After a few moments of reluctance, inspiration strikes and Al pens “My Bologna,” a parody of the Knack’s “My Sharona.” He records the song and mails it to a local DJ, and it immediately becomes the most requested song of the week.
After Dr. Demento (Rainn Wilson) takes Al under his wing, the film follows his gradual rise to fame, featuring some of the singer’s early hits including “I Love Rocky Road,” a parody of the 1981 Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' cover version of the British band Arrows' 1975 song, "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," and “Another One Rides the Bus,” after Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.” The songs are real, but nearly everything else is clever nonsense.
The narrative gets progressively more absurd and further from reality. In this alternate reality, Michael Jackson wrote a parody of an original “Weird Al” song, Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) falls in love with Al while desperately seeking the “Yankovic Bump” via a parody of “Like a Virgin,” and Pablo Escobar (Arturo Castro) meets an unexpected end.
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is — well, weird. It’s unconventional, even for a comedic sendup of biographical musical drama films. It pokes fun at recent films such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman,” as well an entire subgenre of sensational documentary television series spawned by VH1’s “Behind the Music.”
The film delivers an obligatory rise-and-fall story — which has no basis in reality — seemingly forged from fan fiction and tabloid melodrama. It’s campy and overtly silly. It is precisely what one would expect from Yankovic.
Radcliffe gives a brilliant, off-the-wall performance, perfectly fitting for the film’s farcical nature and the character’s refined goofiness. Both Radcliffe and Appel are fully committed and unapologetic in following the absurdist narrative to its quirky conclusion. Those who thrive on Yankovic’s unique brand of ridiculousness will find the film funny, satisfying, and strangely poetic.
Even if you don’t care for Yankovic, it might be worth checking out the cameo-heavy backyard pool scene at Dr. Demento’s place to see how many actors you can spot portraying offbeat 1980s celebrities. I’ll give you a freebie: That’s Emo Philips playing surrealist artist Salvador Dalí.