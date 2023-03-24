TAMPA — Emo band Free Throw will perform Sunday, April 2, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
The band got together in 2012 shortly after its members graduated from high school. Since then, they have released four full-length albums, starting with their debut album, “Those Days Are Gone,” in 2014. “Bear Your Mind” followed in 2017, along with “What’s Past Is Prologue” in 2019. “Piercing It Together,” their most recent effort, was released in 2021.
With “Piecing It Together,” Free Throw grapple with hard truths. After three albums and a decade of hard work, including countless performances worldwide, the members — Cory Castro, Lawrence Warner, Justin Castro, Jake Hughes, and Kevin Garcia — have a fresh perspective on life. The band is through obsessing over what comes next and romanticizing the moments that have already passed.
Instead, Free Throw is making music about the present and how seeking balance in our lives is far more meaningful work than the endless pursuit of whatever you deem to be enough.
"It's very hard when for a band like us to take time off," drummer Kevin Garcia said in a press release. "We go home to write and record, then we go on tour. Rinse and repeat, you know? When we got into this writing process, we stopped feeling like we existed in a mold or on a path that Free Throw is supposed to keep going on with our contemporaries.
“We stopped worrying about what tour we may be fighting for next or what someone else does. We were just writing songs that we really like writing.”
Throughout the album's 12 tracks, “Piecing It Together” finds the men of Free Throw abandoning childhood notions of success and happiness through a thorough exploration of personal fulfillment. It's about reaching the heights that once felt impossible and everything that comes after.
“Piecing It Together” is an exploration of self-acceptance, and Free Throw invites everyone to join.