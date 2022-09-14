A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Woman King’
Genre: Historical epic
Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Rated: PG-13
“The Woman King” is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.
Inspired by true events, “The Woman King” follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 16 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘See How They Run’
Genre: Mystery and comedy
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, and David Oyelowo
Director: Tom George
Rated: PG-13
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after the film’s Hollywood director is murdered.
When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 16 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘Blonde’
Genre: Biographical psychological drama
Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson
Director: Andrew Dominik
Rated: NC-17
Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas).
From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, “Blonde” blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.
The film will have a limited theatrical release Sept. 16 before streaming on Netflix on Sept. 28.
‘Pearl’
Genre: Slasher horror
Cast: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro
Director: Ti West
Rated: R
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of “X,” in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film.
Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of the iconic villain from “X.”
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 16 by A24.
‘The Silent Twins’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance, and Nadine Marshall
Director: Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Rated: R
“The Silent Twins” is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives.
Based on the best-selling book “The Silent Twins,” the film stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 16 by Focus Features.
‘Moonage Daydream’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Brett Morgen
Rated: PG-13
“Moonage Daydream” is a cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey from visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen and sanctioned by the Bowie estate.
Five years in the making and featuring never-before-seen footage, the film will be shown in theaters and IMAX. The film will be released Sept. 16 by Neon.
‘Do Revenge’
Genre: Black comedy
Cast: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, and Austin Abrams
Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
Not rated
Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams).
Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.
The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Sept. 16.
‘Confess, Fletch’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., and John Slattery
Director: Greg Mottola
Rated: R
In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit — from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized.
The film is scheduled to be released in a limited theatrical run and premium video on demand on Sept. 16 followed by a Showtime premiere on Oct. 28 via Paramount.
‘God's Country’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Kai Lennox, Jefferson White, Tanaya Beatty
Director: Julian Higgins
Rated: R
When a college professor in the remote mountains of the American West confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. “God’s Country” is based on the short story “Winter Light” by James Lee Burke.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 16 by IFC Films.
‘Clerks III’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, Austin Zajur, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson, and Kevin Smith
Director: Kevin Smith
Rated: R
Following a massive heart attack, Randal (Jeff Anderson) enlists his friends and fellow clerks Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.
The film opens Sept. 13 through Lionsgate.
‘Goodnight Mommy’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, and Peter Hermann
Director: Matt Sobel
Rated: R
When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother’s demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 16 by Amazon Studios.
