Bill Edwards Foundation to present Pride on the Plaza
ST. PETERSBURG — Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts will present Pride on the Plaza Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m., on the plaza at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
On each night, the free concert will offer an evening filled with live music, friends and good vibes. Everyone is welcome to this inclusive outdoor event.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a beautiful view of Tampa Bay. The Black Honkeys will perform both nights. Their blend of rock and funk has garnered a dedicated local fan following. Joining The Black Honkeys on Friday night will be The Torpedoes. On Saturday, Shevonne & the Force will be performing. Outdoor cash bars will be available starting at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Backstage VIP experience tickets are available for purchase and benefit the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. This ticket includes access to the “backstage lounge” during the performance with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, private bathrooms, and an indoor cash bar. VIP ticket holders also receive free parking for the event. VIP tickets are $50 and proceeds go directly to supporting Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.
Opera Tampa, TFO establish partnership for the 2022 season
TAMPA — Judy Lisi, Straz Center president and chief executive and Opera Tampa general director, along with Mark Cantrell, Florida Orchestra president and chief executive, recently announced that Opera Tampa and The Florida Orchestra will join forces for the 2022 opera season.
The orchestra will provide the live music in the Straz Center’s Ferguson Hall for the previously announced season that includes Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffmann” and Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance.” The 2022 season will also feature the double bill of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” and Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana,” conducted by Michael Francis, TFO music director.
“We at Opera Tampa are thrilled to collaborate with The Florida Orchestra,” said Lisi. “The partnership between our two organizations makes so much sense — artistically, financially and from a community relations perspective. And I am elated that, for the first time, Michael Francis will step on to the Opera Tampa podium to conduct Gianni Schicchi and ‘Cavalleria Rusticana,’ in what promises to be a highlight of our season.”
“This partnership is a wonderful moment for the dynamic arts scene in Tampa Bay,” said Francis. “Bringing together these two great institutions will further strengthen our desire to serve the vibrant Tampa Bay community through live music. I have always loved the operatic repertoire, and I cannot wait to bring the power of The Florida Orchestra to the dramatic excitement of these masterpieces. Especially the two operas that I will have the privilege to conduct — Puccini’s quick-witted ‘Gianni Schicchi’ alongside the white-hot passion of Mascagni’s ‘Cavalleria Rusticana.’ We are delighted to join forces with Judy Lisi, Robin Stamper and all of Opera Tampa.”
In addition to Francis, other creative team members and casting information for the 2022 Opera Tampa season will be announced at a later date.
Current Opera Tampa season ticket holders must renew by June 25 to guarantee their seats for the 2022 season. Patrons also can sign up now to become new season ticket holders. Prices for the three-show season package range from $90 to $331.62. For more information, call the Straz Center ticket office at 813-229-7827 or, outside the Tampa Bay area, at 800-955-1045; or visit www.strazcenter.org. Individual opera tickets will go on sale at a later date.
First Friday Seminole set
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will be presented Friday, July 2, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, event organizers will break out the red, white and blue in a star-studded celebration.
Each First Friday features the area’s best entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more. Performing July 2 will be up-and-coming Nashville recording artist Angie Rey.
A powerful singer and artist, Rey’s mature sound and style, along with her soft tones and powerful delivery of a lyric, have her poised to appeal to a wide range of ages and genres. More recently, she has opened for various country stars like Scotty McCreery, Chase Bryant, Jerrod Niemann, John Michael Montgomery, and many others.
Zubrick Magic Theatre hiring team members
ST. PETERSBURG — The help wanted sign went up at Zubrick Magic Theatre as St. Pete’s only magic show seeks unique individuals to staff the theater opening in August. Located in the Edge District of downtown St. Petersburg at 1211 First Ave. N., the Zubrick Magic Theatre will need team members to manage ticket sales, greet guests, and serve beverages and snacks from the lobby concession counter.
Zubrick Magic Theatre recently welcomed dancer, choreographer and magic assistant Analise Williams to its talent roster. To most people, her job description might sound a bit unusual. On stage during magic performances, she may levitate, get diced up into nine pieces, and shrunk to only six inches tall while assisting illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick. The Zubricks conjure up an exhilarating blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy and breathtaking grand-scale illusions in a 70-minute performance that captures the hearts and imaginations of multi-generational audiences.
Williams met the Zubricks in Guam and performed with them several years ago. Prior to rejoining the Zubricks for the opening of their own theater in downtown St. Pete, she worked as a dancer, performer, and singer at Universal Studios, Mangos Tropical Café, and Pirates Town in Orlando.
“I’m thrilled to be sharing the stage with Chris and Ryan once again,” said Williams. “They are consummate professionals and always produce a spectacular performance. I enjoy seeing the look on our audience’s faces the moment the magic happens. It’s truly an incredible and wonderful experience.”
To submit a résumé, email contact@zubrickmagic.com.
The Zubrick Magic Theatre is a live entertainment venue, and the performance is appropriate for people of all ages. General admission tickets will be available through the website, Zubrickmagic.com for $40 per person, plus taxes and fees, for ages 4 and older. Children ages 3 and under are free provided they are sitting on an adult's lap. For more information, visit www.zubrickmagic.com.
Next phase of ‘wearable art’ exhibits debut in Clearwater
CLEARWATER — The latest "wearable art" exhibits showcasing the work of local artists recently debuted in downtown Clearwater.
In January 2021, the city of Clearwater's Community Redevelopment Agency commissioned artists to help bring vacant storefronts to downtown Clearwater to life throughout 2021. The first phase of the program was a successful initiative to address blight and vacancy in downtown, using artists to provide a unique and distinctive experience for visitors in downtown Clearwater.
Funded by the CRA and working with property owners to identify sites downtown, local artist and business owner Lina Teixeira has sourced new artists whose work will be featured for the last six months of 2021.
The latest exhibit will feature the work of artists Demeree Barth, Adrianne Butler, Mark Byrne, Judy Ginader, Ungala Grace, Terri Gray, Bobbi Halverson, Michael Montini, and Teixeira. The art exhibits will include jewelry, garments, and flowers, all made using various wearable materials such as newspaper, metal, Styrofoam, balloons, paints, and brass bells.
"I am thrilled and honored to combine my passion for Clearwater and that of wearable art," said Teixeira. "It is a unique opportunity to showcase this art form and visually stimulate this stretch of downtown. I hope everyone will visit Cleveland Street and enjoy these installations by these talented artists."
The address locations are 525, 527, 531, 533, 615 and 617 Cleveland St.
The art exhibits will also be featured via the CRA's virtual art map, which highlights more than two dozen murals, sculptures, and art and placemaking sites throughout downtown. To view the map, visit downtownclearwater.com/arts-and-culture-tour.
Feinman awarded Memorial Professional Development Grant
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently named Mark Feinman as the recipient of the fourth annual Jim Rolston Memorial Professional Development Grant.
Feinman is a drummer, composer, and educator from the Tampa Bay area with over 20 years of extensive performance and composition experience, ranging from film scores, albums, leading masterclasses at universities, and performing at festivals and venues around the United States and Europe. Feinman is the adjunct drum set instructor at St. Petersburg College, co-leads the trio La Lucha, and is one half of the songwriting team Moonlit Musica.
Feinman said he is honored and delighted to be given the opportunity to advance his personal creative growth through immersive study, reflection, and intensive research.
“This grant will allow me to challenge and motivate myself as a composer, further develop my craft, and fully engage into projects,” he said. “I cannot thank the Rolston family and St. Pete Arts Alliance enough for their generosity in recognizing and allowing the space for artists to grow."
The grant will enable Feinman to attend two music composition workshops and residencies, led by a group of exceptional songwriters and industry experts. The first is an online songwriting retreat, a three-day in-depth virtual workshop that includes guest masterclasses, interactive co-writing sessions, live critiques, and industry panels. The second educational residency is the legendary “Writer to Writer” five-day workshop in the Catskill Mountains featuring renowned multi-platinum songwriter Andrea Stolpe and guests, this unique retreat is in-person for fully vaccinated adults and limited to a small group of composers.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance established the Jim Rolston Memorial Professional Development Grant. The $5,000 grant is intended to provide financial assistance to a St. Petersburg artist for training or education in improving or developing new art forms that will facilitate taking his/her work to the next level.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance strives to be the umbrella organization for the arts — advocating for the arts, facilitating the growth of the creative arts community, and driving arts-related economic development in St. Petersburg. www.stpeteartsalliance.org
Painting of intersection second in a series of murals
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater's ongoing commitment to the arts continues on June 19 with the painting of a mural at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Garden Avenue. The mural is part of an upcoming series of artwork planned for city-owned properties downtown.
The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency has partnered with St. Petersburg-based artist Cecilia Lueza to transform the intersection into a celebration of color. Lueza, a nationally recognized artist known for her vibrant, engaging murals was selected from a list of over 190 applicants from across the country.
"It's important to me to create works that are engaging, timeless, innovative, and provide a sense of place and identity to public spaces," said Lueza. "I love the challenge of conquering large walls and spaces with beautiful and meaningful art. It brings an amazing feeling of accomplishment."
Lueza will begin work on the mural June 19 and will be painting over the course of two days at the Cleveland Street site, where the public and media is invited to see the art come to life in downtown Clearwater. The intersection will also be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Friday evening and will re-open early Monday morning.
The new mural, the second of three to be commissioned in the coming months, builds upon the success of the CRA's initial program, which saw four murals painted on city-owned and private properties throughout downtown. The program fulfills the organization's mission to create high-quality public spaces by weaving art and culture into the fabric of everyday life.
"We're thrilled to see this next phase energize our community this year, as downtown becomes the next great arts destination in Tampa Bay," said Amanda Thompson, community redevelopment director.
For more information on the program, call Christopher Hubbard at 727-562-4067, or email christopher.hubbard@myclearwater.com. To view Cecilia Lueza's artwork across the country, visit www.lueza.com.
Creative Pinellas names Ed King chief operating officer
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, the county’s local arts agency, recently hired Ed King as chief operating officer. In that role, he will be responsible for all operational functions of the organization.
King will oversee the development, production, marketing and administrative activities for Creative Pinellas grant programs, exhibitions, publications, online content, partnerships, new product rollouts, and artist support.
“Ed brings a wealth of skills in managing and marketing arts and cultural programs, advocating for artists, and building connections and support within the civic and business community,” said Barbara St. Clair, chief executive of Creative Pinellas. “We are excited to have him as part of the team and looking forward to his help in expanding what Creative Pinellas has to offer the community.”
King comes to Creative Pinellas with a leadership background in fine art and arts administration, most recently with ArtServe, a non-profit organization in Fort Lauderdale dedicated to promoting artistic development, uplifting the creative economy, and vivifying the community through exhibitions, workshops, and engaging community art programs. Prior to joining ArtServe, King worked in ad agencies as a designer and art director of political, corporate, and health care communication. Ed is also an award-winning neo-pop artist and ran Ed King Pop Art for over a decade.
“I am thrilled to be working with Creative Pinellas, and excited about helping the organization move forward with important initiatives that will benefit Pinellas County artists, and arts and culture organizations, while enriching the cultural landscape for Pinellas County residents and visitors,” said King.
In addition to bringing King on board, Creative Pinellas has also promoted Kimberly DiVito to the role of associate director of strategy. DiVito joined Creative Pinellas in 2019, as a product owner and strategic lead for the organization’s digital products, including the Arts Navigator, a digital application designed to help users find the perfect (for them) arts experiences, scheduled to launch in late 2021. Prior to joining Creative Pinellas DiVito worked in health care marketing and administration.
“With these two changes, we are more ready than ever to take on the new challenges that we are all facing as we leave the pandemic year behind, and to continue to deliver innovative programs and services that benefit our community,” said St. Clair.
For information on Creative Pinellas, email sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
Live Oak Theatre to audition for fall, winter productions
BROOKESVILLE — Live Oak Theatre will host open auditions for its fall 2021 musical production of “Into the Woods” Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Performing Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
On the same day, from 3 to 4 p.m., open auditions will be held for the winter 2021 original musical theatre production of “The Little Earl.”
“The Little Earl” is based on the classic “Little Lord Fauntleroy.”
Open auditions for the spring 2022 production of “Newsies” will take place Nov. 2 and 4.
Children, young adults, and their parents who have no prior experience with Live Oak Theatre are welcome. However, they must have completed Live Oak Theatre’s orientation program. Orientation consists of exactly how to audition for the repertory company with tips and familiarization of the audition process. The next orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Email liveoakstagemanager@gmail.com or call 352-593-0027 to reserve a spot for orientation.
Those interested in auditioning for a specific role should email liveoakstagemanager@gmail.com for further information. For information on the audition process and to download the audition form, visit www.liveoaktheatre.org/gallery.