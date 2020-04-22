The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘The Willoughbys’
- Genre: Comedy, animation, adventure and family
- Cast: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Ricky Gervais, Terry Crews and Vincent Tong
- Directors: Kris Pearn, Corey Evans, and Cory Evans
- Rated: PG
Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation.
The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.
When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create a new and modern family. The film is based on the book by Newbery Award-winning author Lois Lowry. It will debut on Netflix April 22.
‘Bad Trip’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish
- Director: Kitao Sakurai
- Rated: R
From a producer of “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa,” this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.
The film will release in late April on Amazon Prime for free, along with SXSW's other upcoming movies.
‘To the Stars’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Malin Akerman, Shea Whigham, Tony Hale, and Jordana Spiro
- Director: Martha Stephens
- Not rated
In a god-fearing small town in 1960s Oklahoma, bespectacled and reclusive teen Iris endures the booze-induced antics of her mother and daily doses of bullying from her classmates.
She finds solace in Maggie, the charismatic and enigmatic new girl at school, who hones in on Iris’s untapped potential and coaxes her out of her shell. When Maggie’s mysterious past can no longer be suppressed, the tiny community is thrown into a state of panic, leaving Maggie to take potentially drastic measures and inciting Iris to stand up for her friend and herself.
The film is scheduled for digital release April 24.
‘Bad Education’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Alex Wolff, Ray Romano, and Allison Janey
- Director: Cory Finley
- Not rated
Inspired by the true story that rocked the town of Roslyn, NY in 2004 that garnered attention nationwide, “Bad Education” debuting April 25 on HBO, centers on the stunning impact and aftermath of a multi-million-dollar embezzlement scheme.
The darkly comical film highlights the deficiencies of the public education system in the U.S. while examining the broader forces that foster greed, corruption, and lack of accountability in our institutions.
The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners’ streaming platforms.
‘Extraction’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, and Derek Luke
- Director: Sam Hargrave
- Rated: R
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.
But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.
“Extraction” premieres on Netflix April 24.