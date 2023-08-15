CLEARWATER — Florida landscape photographer Clyde Butcher's historic Cuba expeditions will be the focal point as the award-winning artist makes his return to downtown Clearwater on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St.
Butcher will give a free lecture beginning at 7 p.m., recounting his adventures in Cuba capturing his one-of-a-kind landscapes. Tickets are free to the public while available at downtownclearwater.com/cubaexhibits.
Prior to the lecture from 5-6 p.m., Butcher will be signing books spanning his legendary career capturing landscape photography throughout Florida and beyond at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., where his current exhibit, "Cuba: The Natural Beauty — The Photographic Expeditions of Clyde Butcher" is on display.
The exhibit features Butcher's photography commissioned by the United Nations to create a portfolio of the mountainous lands of Cuba. While in Cuba, Butcher explored the varied geographic regions across the island to capture a collection featuring lush vegetations, waterfalls, mogotes, valleys, and mountains.
"I look forward to returning to Clearwater and sharing my journey through the captivating natural landscapes of Cuba," Butcher said.
Butcher's exhibit is one of two Cuba-themed displays currently at the library. The "El Arte: Echoes of Cuba," exhibit features 19 local Tampa Bay artists' Cuba-themed artwork covering all mediums including paintings in oil, pastel, ink, and acrylic, as well as photography and sculptures. Both free exhibits are on display through Oct. 31.