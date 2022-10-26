TAMPA — Demi Lovato will bring her tour to the Tampa Bay area Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $75. The venue reports that this show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Dead Sara, featured on two songs on Lovato’s new studio album, also will perform.
Lovato is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. They were first known for their onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for their remarkable vocal ability.With an audience of over 215 million on social media, Lovato has become a global sensation.
With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Lovato has captivated audiences with their renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. From the resilient ballad “Skyscraper,” to the unapologetic earworm “Sorry Not Sorry” and their enduring queer anthem “Cool for the Summer,” their discography showcases their musicality knows no bounds, with a genre-blending approach that has infused pop, R&B, rock, soul and more. Through several sold-out tours, Lovato has brought their undeniable stage presence to venues across the globe, while live performances such as their rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl LIV and the powerful debut of their single “Anyone” at the 62nd Grammy Awards have garnered universal acclaim.
Lovato has been lauded by fans and peers alike for their authenticity and vulnerability, demonstrating their transformative growth across two celebrated documentaries, 2017’s “Simply Complicated” and 2021’s “Dancing with the Devil.” As an advocate, Lovato serves as Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world.
Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over their career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ+ activism. They have also received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for their work.
A native of Dallas, Lovato resides in Los Angeles.
Dead Sara is an American hard rock band from Los Angeles, consisting of Emily Armstrong (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Siouxsie Medley (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Sean Friday (drums, backing vocals), best known for their single "Weatherman" from their debut eponymous album “Dead Sara,” released in 2012. Their most recent album “Ain't It Tragic” was released in September 2021.