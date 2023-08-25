GULFPORT — The 22nd annual Geckofest will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., in downtown Gulfport on Beach Boulevard.
Gulfport celebrates the end of summer with its largest festival of the year, honoring this waterfront village’s unofficial mascot, the Gecko. This year’s theme, chosen by public voting, is “Around the World in 80 Geckos.”
The festival has added the Forever Florida Stage and will welcome back the beloved Blueberry Patch Stage. The line-up for 2023 artists includes 12 hours of live bands and dozens of street theater performances.
Geckofest tradition is known to include professional strolling and stationary street theater performers. Volunteers are often invited to step right up and participate in a magic trick, stunt or some other wacky act. Festivalgoers, local businesses and groups are always encouraged to arrive in costume and join in the wacky walking parade at 6 p.m.
Purchases from GeckoFest vendors, as well as Gulfport’s own shops, galleries and restaurants support local, home-grown small businesses. Parking and admission to Geckofest is complimentary and the event is pet and family-friendly.
For information, visit visitgulfportflorida.com/gecko-fest.