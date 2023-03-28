TAMPA — Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will visit the Tampa Bay are on Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, a prominent flamenco and Spanish dance company, will perform “Fronteras,” a new work that is an investigation of life and connectedness. Using flamenco’s innate ability to embody and express the full range of the human condition, the piece probes our emotional boundaries by questioning their very existence. “Fronteras” underscores that flamenco does not understand nor accept borders; rather it is our means of connection and expression, giving the artist power to supersede these limitations.
Carlota Santana is a well-known flamenco and Spanish dance artist and educator. In 1983, she co-founded Flamenco Vivo with Roberto Lorca. Following his death from AIDS in 1987, she was determined to continue their work. In the decades since, she has led Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana’s growth as one of this country’s most successful flamenco companies, with a mission to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage.
Under Santana’s artistic direction, Flamenco Vivo has premiered more than 25 original works, offering commissions to numerous flamenco artists from Spain and the United States. The company’s important creations include “Bailes de Ida y Vuelta,” depicting flamenco’s journey through Latin America; “Mano a Mano,” a tribute to the bullfighter Manolete; and the contemporary flamenco story-ballet “Federico,” a celebration of the life of Federico García Lorca.
Santana created the company’s innovative arts-in-education program, integrating Spanish dance and culture with academic curricula, and has pioneered bilingual education initiatives targeted to immigrant populations, as well as other programs addressing the special needs of students with disabilities. Beyond the company’s on-going work, she has also been the driving force behind a series of unique special projects, including two flamenco symposia produced in collaboration with Duke University’s Dance Department.
The company tours extensively, performing at 73 venues in 27 states in the past five seasons alone.