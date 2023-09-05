TAMPA — Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rockers 3 Doors Down and multi-platinum selling Seattle rock band Candlebox will visit the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
This summer, 3 Doors Down is on the road for the “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour,” celebrating their iconic sophomore album and gracing major amphitheaters across the United States. This summer’s tour is not to be missed, as the band promises to deliver all the tracks from “Away from the Sun” alongside a medley of their greatest hits.
Formed in 1996, 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including Songwriter of the Year. Their debut, “The Better Life,” became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.” “Away from the Sun” has been certified five times platinum.
Celebrating 30 years of success, Candlebox — whose power anthems off their 1993 debut, self-titled album exploded onto the charts — recently released their final studio album, titled “The Long Goodbye.” The album was released Aug. 25 via Round Hill Records and features the single “Punks.” The new track is a cautionary message to young bands that they won’t be the hot new thing forever.
Candlebox members are Kevin Martin (lead vocals), Adam Kury (bass), Brian Quinn (guitar), Island Styles (guitar), and BJ Kerwin.
Emerging from Seattle’s burgeoning mid-90s grunge scene, Candlebox quickly found mainstream success with their deep, lyrically-driven melodies and big radio hooks, as evidenced by their massive hits “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me” that propelled their self-titled debut album, a defining record of the decade, to sell more than 4 million copies worldwide. Their follow-up album, “Lucy,” earned a platinum certification and solidified Candlebox as a tour de force in the thriving alt-rock scene.
While these iconic rockers have been blazing full-steam, releasing their album, “Wolves,” in 2021, and recently issuing a live, acoustic album, “Live at The Neptune,” Martin and Candlebox are calling it quits in 2023 — but they’re not going quietly.
“The Long Goodbye” is ultimately a statement record, a document of a band that somehow survived an era that tragically proved too seductive for some of their peers to remain not only successful, but relevant. And after Candlebox wraps it all up at the end of the year, the hits will still live on, along with a legacy that serves to inspire the young punks who come after them.