ST. PETERSBURG — The fourth annual St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival will run Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30, at Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Hours will be Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission is free for children ages 14 and younger all days of the event. Admission for those 15 and older is $10 on Friday, $15 on Saturday and $7 on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance online at www.eventliveus.com/event/st.-petersburg-seafood-and-music-festival-. For more information, visit www.seafoodfestivals.com. Only service dogs are permitted on the event grounds.
Attendees will have an opportunity to select from delectable foods cooked on site incorporating the freshest ingredients by local restaurants and food purveyors. A variety of seafood entrees and vegetarian dishes will be available, along with a diversity of side dishes and desserts, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
The event features on-stage performances by some of the most creative and talented musicians from both the local and regional circuit. Friday starts the weekend off with performances by Stormbringer, Albert Castiglia and Pat Travers. Saturday sees appearances by Joshua Scott Jones, Selwyn Birchwood, the Soul Circus Cowboys, Black Honkeys and the Atlanta Rhythm Section. The finale on Sunday will include performances by the Hummingbirds, Sean Chambers, and Hooten Hallers.
Canadian rock guitarist Pat Travers released his critically acclaimed debut album in 1976. The album featured his own brand of high quality ’70s guitar rock and roll.
Over the next several years, Travers released a string of strong hard rock albums, such as “Makin’ Magic” (1977), “Putting It Straight” (1977), “Heat in the Street” (1978) and “Crash and Burn” (1980).
“Crash and Burn” featured the blues-rock hit single “Snortin’ Whiskey,” which has become one of Travers’ signature songs.
Travers kept busy over the following decades, delivering melodic ’80s rock, blues throughout most of the ’90s, and a series of noted performances with various power trios since 2000. As he enters his fifth decade in the music industry, Travers has returned to the trademark Pat Travers Band sound.
For more than 30 years, members of the Atlanta Rhythm Section have entertained audiences all over the world with their hits. The members of Atlanta Rhythm Section originally came together as a session band at Studio One, an Atlanta-area studio recording artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Al Kooper, Dickey Betts and .38 Special. The band put out 15 albums and were paired with contemporaries Lynyrd Skynyrd as the successors to the Allman Brothers — carrying the mantle of “Southern rock” in the late ’70s. By performing songs that were more musically diverse and having hits that had a softer, pop flavor, they had a sound all their own.
With multiple gold and platinum albums to their credit, the band had hits “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Doraville,” “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight,” “Champagne Jam,” “Angel,” “Do It Or Die” and “Spooky.”
Hailing from Columbia, Missouri, the Hooten Hallers are a high-energy blues-rock trio known for hard-traveling and wild live shows, with a seemingly endless tour schedule. The myriad of influences in their music incorporates elements of rhythm & blues, rock ’n’ roll, honky tonk, jazz, soul, and punk with a thematic penchant for the strange and the unexplained. Their live shows take the listener on a seamless ride from unapologetically raucous blues on the lap steel and bass sax, to a sweet three-part harmony country ballad, to a romping dance number.