TAMPA — Cheat Codes and A-Trak are set to perform at a pool party Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m., at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Guests must be 21 or older to attend the event.
Cheat Codes is an American electronic, pop, hip-hop, and alternative music DJ trio consisting of Kevin Ford, Trevor Dahl, and Matthew Russell. The Los Angeles trio Cheat Codes remains an inescapable force throughout popular culture. Their total stream tally eclipses a staggering six billion plays. Maintaining a prolific pace, they’ve steadily amassed a diverse discography, including the platinum Pop Radio Top 5 smash “No Promises” featuring Demi Lovato; the gold-certified “Feels Great” featuring Fetty Wap and CVBZ; and gold-selling breakout “SEX” with Kriss Kross Amsterdam. Speaking to their international impact, “Only You” featuring Little Mix soared to No. 1 on Pop Radio in the UK, while they received dozens of platinum certifications in 20 countries.
Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Wiz Khalifa, and Sofía Reyes all jumped at the chance to collaborate on rate, and Cheat Codes did remixes for Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith. Igniting clubs worldwide, their 2019 level 2 EP yielded the No. 1 Dance Radio hit “Who’s Got Your Love” featuring Daniel Blume in addition to “Ferrari” featuring Afrojack and “Be the One” featuring Kaskade. Most reacently, their single with industry superstars Icona Pop dropped in 2022 titled “Payback” amassing worldwide press coverage and more than 2 million streams in the first week of release.
Cheat Codes made their acting debut with the Bella Thorne directed short film, music video for "No Service in the Hills" featuring Trippie Redd, and blackbear.
A-Trak, a.k.a. Alain Macklovitch, is the quintessential cultural connector. His 20-year career has seen him take turns as an internationally renowned turntablist, Grammy-nominated producer, innovative remixer, globetrotting DJ and more. As a founder of New York's celebrated Fool's Gold Records, half of the legendary house duo Duck Sauce and, more recently, The Brothers Macklovitch alongside his brother Dave 1 of Chromeo, A-Trak is one of the most prolific names in music today.