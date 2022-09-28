CLEARWATER — Il Volo will perform Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers very young in 2009. Their constant rise led them to perform with music icons likes Barbra Streisand and Placido Domingo. Other accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling Arena di Verona and Teatro Antico di Taormina in their home country of Italy and Radio City Music Hall in New York, and reaping standing ovations on their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan.
In 2019, Il Volo celebrated their 10th anniversary as a trio. To date, they have sold over 2 million albums and amassed 220 million global streams, over 500 million views, and 1 million-plus followers on YouTube. Last year, Il Volo decided to dedicate part of their extraordinary career to Ennio Morricone to celebrate and honor the maestro and his legacy of work one year after his death. With the support of Morricone’s family, Il Volo released the album “Il Volo Sings Morricone” in November 2021 on Sony Masterworks. The album features the music of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century.
“Il Volo Sings Morricone” is comprised of 14 songs that recall the Maestro's legendary melodies from "The Ecstasy of Gold" from “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” featuring new lyrics written specifically for the trio by Morricone's son, Andrea Morricone; to "Your Love" from “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Another highlight is "I colori dell'amore" ("The Colors of Love"), an unreleased track composed by Andrea for the trio, which was unexpectedly performed live for the first time at the Arena di Verona on June 5, 2021. Rounding out the album is "E più ti penso" ("The More I Think of You"), a medley of Ennio Morricone's scores from the films “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Malèna,” a nod to the trio's live performance of the song with the Maestro at Piazza del Popolo in Rome in 2011. It also features three artist collaborations: violinist David Garrett on "La Califfa" ("The Lady Caliph"), Hauser from 2Cellos on "Se" ("If") and trumpet player Chris Botti on "Come Sail Away."