Organizers plot weekend filled with gaming, photo ops, autograph sessions & more
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Comic Convention will run Friday through Sunday, July 28-30, at the Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa.
Hours will be Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration opens Friday at 11 a.m. Early vendor floor entry for VIP and gold passholders starts at noon. The first panels also get underway at noon.
A multipass costs $60 and includes three-day general admission, vendor floor access, panel programming and show credentials. The gold pass costs $125, and a VIP pass costs $295. Single-day passes are $30 for Friday or Sunday, and $40 for Saturday. All children 10 and younger are admitted free with the purchase of an adult pass. Autograph sessions and photo ops are sold separately.
The event will feature a wide variety of celebrity guest attendees, with highlights including Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Sean Astin from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy; Corey Feldman from “The Goonies,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and other films; Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad” and “The Mandalorian,” Walter Koenig from “Star Trek: The Original Series,” and a trio of actors who starred in the long-running television program “M*A*S*H*,” including Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr, and Jeff Maxwell.
According to Tampa Bay Comic Convention organizers, the SAG-AFTRA strike “should have minimal, if any, impact on how talent may choose to participate in our event.” The comment was in response to questions posted by attendees about potential celebrity cancelations.
The event website, however, does state that guest appearances are subject to change or cancelation.
Many convention attendees are more interested in meeting comic book creators, authors and artists. This year’s convention boasts an extensive guest list. Among the comic creators scheduled to appear this year is Sarasota resident Patrick Thomas. Thomas graduated from the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Design, in Dover, N.J. He then attended the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, where he earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in illustration. Thomas has been involved in projects such as “Dungeons and Dragons,” “Star Wars,” “Mega Man,” “TMNT,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” He has worked with clients such as Archie Comics, Capcom, Sega, IDW Publishing, The New York Times and Wizards of the Coast.
Fans also will find comic creators such as Kelsey Shannon, Irene Strychalsk, Sergio Cariello, Shane Davis, Joe Doyle, Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith, Amy Chu, and Graham Nolan. Authors and artists include Desmond Astaire, Hugh Howey, Daniel Kraus, Brandon Sanderson, and Tom Richmond.
There will be a cosplay contest on Saturday, from 6 to 7 p.m., in Ballroom D. Other convention activities include the Galactica City Pokemon Center & Gym, an interactive Pokemon experience; Gamers on the Edge video games; onsite James Spence Authentication services for signatures signed at the show, previous events, or items brought from home; the Foam Combat Arena for live action role-playing games; and the TechPlayzone, which offers science, technology, engineering, and math workshops for K-12 students.
Fans of Disney Pictures will be pleased to know that Jim Cummings is one of this year’s scheduled celebrity guests. Cummings is a voice actor and has provided the voice of Winnie the Pooh since 1988. He also voices Tigger and Pete for Disney; and the Tasmanian Devil for Warner Bros. In the Star Wars universe, he has provided the voice of Hondo Ohnaka in several series, including “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Star Wars Rebels,” “Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures” and “Star Wars Forces of Destiny.”