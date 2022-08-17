TAMPA — Award-winning Las Vegas headliner, musical comedian and TikTok star Sarah Hester Ross will take her hit Las Vegas show “Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy Show” on the road this month. Starting in Florida — her home state — the tour will include a show Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Improv, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa.
Tickets are $32. Visit improvtampa.com.
The show is packed full of original comedy music such as “Stop Giving Men Microphones” and “Florida Man Friday” that have garnered Hester Ross millions of followers on TikTok. Then, she flips the script to her soulful singer-songwriter chops, with covers and original music like “Savage Daughter” and “Life Goes On” that makes audiences feel something special. Her good-natured, comedic exuberance has earned her the moniker of “The Hilarious Redhead.”
Known for her singing voice and her quick-witted quips, Hester Ross produced the show as a successful limited residency on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas in 2021-2022.
“I had this idea to put together a show as an experiment to see if I could get people to come,” she said in a press release announcing the tour. “It’s always a hard process getting people out from behind the computers and in-person — real famous people have trouble doing that — so I wasn’t expecting it to be successful, but we’ve had great turnouts and people have been extremely supportive.”
Now, Hester Ross is excited to be taking the show on the road and starting at home.
“Growing up in Tampa and living in Orlando for 10 years, Florida was my home for basically my entire life,” she said. “I look forward to seeing fans of ‘Florida Man Friday’ come out to see what else I can do and making many new Florida fans along the way.”
For more information on Sarah Hester Ross, visit www.sarahhesterross.com.