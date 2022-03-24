ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter Roy Book Binder brings his music to Pinellas County Sunday, April 3, 6 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
According to his website, Book Binder has been rambling around the world for more than 45 years. Born in Queens, New York City, he gave up his Greenwich Village residence in the early 1970s, opting to head out on the road in a motor home turned tour bus, which served him for the next 15 years as he crisscrossed North America playing various festivals and other live performances.
Book Binder released his first album, “Travelin' Man,” in 1971 on Adelphi. After initiating a partnership with Fats Kaplin, the two recorded 1975’s “Git Fiddle Shuffle” for Blue Goose Records. They stuck together for three years and produced a second collaborative effort, “Ragtime Millionaire,” in 1977. When the two parted ways, Book Binder returned to his motor home and the open road. He continued to perform live and released several albums, including “Bookeroo!” in 1988, “The Hillbilly Blues Cats” in 1992, “Live Book … Don’t Start Me Talking” in 1994, and “Polk City Ramble” in 1998. “The Hillbilly Blues Cats,” released by Rounder, was named one of the 10 most essential acoustic guitar albums of 1992.
In the 1990s, Book Binder often appeared with Jorma Kaukonen in concert. Kaukonen recorded two of Book Binder’s songs.