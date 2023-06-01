ST. PETERSBURG — Roots-rockers Donna the Buffalo will perform Saturday, June 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Donna the Buffalo has become something of a lifestyle for its members and audiences. Since 1989, it has played thousands of shows and countless festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Telluride, Austin City Limits Festival, Merle Fest, and Philadelphia Folk Festival.
They’ve opened for the Dead and have toured with Peter Rowan, Del McCoury, Los Lobos, Little Feat, Jim Lauderdale, Rusted Root, and Railroad Earth to name a few. They also toured with Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen to help raise awareness about increased corporate spending in politics.
In 1991, the band started the Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg, New York. The four-day festival has become an annual destination for over 15,000 music lovers every year and was started as an AIDS benefit. It continues as a benefit for arts and education.
To date, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and is now one of three grassroots festivals, including the biannual Shakori Hills fest in North Carolina and Virginia Key festival in Florida.
Then in 2016 GrassRoots, Culture Camp was introduced in Trumansburg, offering four days of music, art, dance and movement workshops, including nightly dinners and dances.