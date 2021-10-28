CLEARWATER — Academy Award and multi-Grammy Award-winner Melissa Etheridge will perform Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Etheridge returns with her band to Ruth Eckerd Hall for the first time since 2014. A veritable rock legend, Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge’s popularity built around such memorable songs as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy” for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal.
Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, “Yes I Am,” featuring the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy. The six times platinum album spent more than two and a half years on the album chart. Etheridge is also an Oscar winner for Best Original Song in 2007. In 2011, she made her Broadway debut as St. Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera, “American Idiot,” where she replaced Billie Joe Armstrong for one week. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
This September, Etheridge released “One Way Out,” her new album from BMG. “One Way Out” a collection of music written by Etheridge in the late 1980s and early 1990s that never made the cut — until now.
Etheridge stumbled upon these decades old songs/demos years ago while gathering materials for a retrospective box set. As she went through the songs, it brought her back to the start of her career and how they just weren’t right for that particular time or album. Some of the tracks were written before she had even come out and never felt comfortable releasing them, but knew they would be perfect for the box set.
In 2013, the singer found herself back at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with her original band and would give these songs a new life. Shortly after she finished the records, she parted ways with her label and the box set was shelved. Etheridge began working on new material and once again, those songs were set aside. Then, in 2020, she was sorting through old files to for Etheridge TV’s “Friday Night Time Machine” show. She decided it the time was finally right to share the music with her fans.
This concert will feature Etheridge’s trademark vocals, powerful lyrics and soaring heartland melodies over a range of memorable hits, old and new.