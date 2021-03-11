Gallery to host ‘High Performance’ exhibit
TAMPA — World-renowned drummer and rock and roll artist John Douglas will bring his “High Performance Fine Art Tour” to Florida for a limited engagement running March 30 through April 4 at the Michael Murphy Gallery, 2701 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa.
Live appearances by Douglas are scheduled Friday, April 2, 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, April 3, noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. The events are open and complimentary to the public. All artwork is on exhibition and available for acquisition. RSVPs are recommended. To RSVP, call 813-902-1414 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/world-renowned-drummer-and-rock-roll-fine-artist-john-douglas-to-exhibit-tickets-143994115275. For information, visit www.mmgart.com.
Not only is Douglas’ artwork of rock and roll icons some of the most famous and highly collected among celebrities and art enthusiasts around the world, but the artist has toured the globe with multi-platinum musicians including ZZ Top, Slash, Van Halen and Bon Jovi. He is just back from playing the Grammy Awards and MusicCares with Aerosmith, and is planning to go on the road with Aerosmith once touring resumes.
Along the way, Douglas has created one-of-a-kind masterpieces of rock and roll icons including portraits of Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, Bono of U2 and the Rolling Stones. These original works of art — several signed by both Douglas and the rock star subject — compile a catalog of Douglas’ own rock heroes.
Douglas also painted many guitars, including one for Joe Perry of Aerosmith.
“Way back in 2001, I painted what is widely considered Joe’s most famous and iconic guitar, known as the ‘Billie’ guitar,” Douglas said. “It features a portrait of his wife Billie painted on the front and back. It has been photographed and featured on the cover of just about every music publication.”
Douglas thought it would be cool if he painted a portrait of Perry playing that guitar for himself.
“You know — a portrait of Joe playing the ‘Billie’ guitar painted by the guy that painted the ‘Billie’ guitar,” Douglas explained. “So, in my spare time I did just that. When I finished it, I contacted Joe’s guitar tech and asked him if he could get Joe to sign it for me.”
At that very moment, Perry was home recording his next solo album. The guitar tech told Douglas to send the guitar for Perry to sign it.
“So, I did that,” Douglas said. “Apparently, Joe took one look at the painting and said, ‘That’s my album cover.”
The Hard Rock now owns the original painting.
Douglas’ art can be seen in many Hard Rock Café locations as well as their corporate office and is on exhibition and is available for acquisition at renowned art galleries throughout North America. His life, journey and story is one that is fascinating amongst rock stars and collectors alike.
A drummer and artist for his entire life, Douglas merged his passions for drumming and art, ultimately becoming the premier drum customizer for international superstars including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bon Jovi, Mana, Van Halen, ZZ Top, Pantera, Iron Maiden and Aerosmith.
Ruth Eckerd Hall announces fourth Vinny and Vin A show
CLEARWATER — Due to overwhelming demand, Ruth Eckerd Hall has added a fourth show with Vinny and Vin A of The Bronx Wanderers.
The fourth show will take place Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m., in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. A few tickets are still available for shows on Tuesday, March 16; Wednesday, March 17; and Thursday, March 18. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. A table reservation is required. A table costs $120 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service.
Vinny and Vin A will take the stage each night with new material, but won’t leave out the favorites that their fans and audiences have come to love.
Since forming in 2006, the Bronx Wanderers have toured the country, playing pop/rock classics spanning six decades in front of sold-out audiences everywhere. The show covers all musical bases, and hits a home run with audiences of all ages every night.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.
Alliance’s Funding Futures Awards Program enters fifth year
ST. PETERSBURG — Applications are now being accepted for St. Petersburg Arts Alliance’s Funding Futures Awards Program.
Applications are open to talented socio-economically disadvantaged students aged 10-17 in Pinellas County who aspire to be musicians, actors, dancers, writers or visual artists. These students are often faced with financial need that prevent many of them from pursuing an artistic field. St. Pete Arts Alliance’s Funding Futures Student Award Program is dedicated to helping students nurture their creative interests and develop their expressive talent by providing funding to eligible students and connecting them to local after school arts programs or summer arts camps.
Last season, the alliance funded summer and fall virtual and live art camps to eleven students at organizations such as American Stage, Academy of Ballet Arts, the Y Dance Academy, private instruction and the St. Petersburg City Theater. The organization also funded two arts micro-camps for Nomad Art Bus.
Funding Futures is designed to identify and encourage talented at-risk emerging artists, ages 10-17 in Pinellas County seeking St. Petersburg programs in the categories of dance, music, jazz, voice, theater, digital arts, photography, cinematic arts or visual arts. The program is open to all talented artists regardless of ethnic, social background, or ability/disability.
Funds may be used for:
• Tuition for summer arts programs, both live and virtual
• Musical instruments rental, purchase or repair
• Equipment or supplies for a special artistic project
• Individual instruction or master class tuition
For program information, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/education/funding-futures.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance strives to be the umbrella organization for the arts — advocating for the arts, facilitating the growth of the creative arts community, and driving arts-related economic development in St. Petersburg. For information, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre postpones Jim Brickman concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Jim Brickman concert on Sunday, March 14, at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now.
Brickman, award-winning songwriter and pianist, presents his most entertaining romantic concert when he returns to Clearwater. Brickman’s engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. Brickman leads the audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like “Angel Eyes,” “Valentine,” “If You Believe” and “Love of My Life.”
Tower of Power concert rescheduled; second show added
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Tower of Power concert on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. In addition, due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $55.50 for both shows are on sale now.
Since its formation in Oakland, California in 1968, Tower of Power has forged a reputation as a crack band of high achieving musicians fluent in all realms of soul, rock and pop music with a sophistication and punch like that of a jazz big band. From their first album “East Bay Grease” on rock impresario Bill Graham’s San Francisco Records label, the interracial band became pillars and signatures of the Bay area music scene that included pioneering like-minded bands such as Sly & The Family Stone, Cold Blood, Graham Central Station and The Pointer Sisters plus rock-oriented outfits such as Santana and Journey. Beginning with their sophomore release, Tower of Power came to prominence with a string of acclaimed albums on Warner Bros. Records: “Bump City,” “Tower of Power,” “Back to Oakland,” “Urban Renewal,” “In the Slot” and “Live and in Living Color.” A move to Columbia Records resulted in three more major label releases and their last top-charting hit, “You Ought to Be Havin’ Fun.”
Beatles tribute show to be rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall announced that “RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles” scheduled for Saturday, May 8, has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.