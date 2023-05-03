TAMPA — Jonas Brothers announced their most ambitious outing yet: a massive 35-date stadium and arena run where the band will perform five albums every night. The tour includes a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are between $39.95 and $229.95. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.
Jonas Brothers’ new single “Waffle House,” released via Republic Records on April 7, launched a new era for the band’s latest full-length record “The Album,” set for release on Friday, May 12.