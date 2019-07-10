ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium will showcase four new musical artists on select Thursdays as part of its Summer House series.
Seeking to present fresh talent to Tampa Bay audiences, the Summer House series will feature four up and coming acts in the intimate Side Door nightclub at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The artists and bands chosen to perform as part of the series will offer music and performances not easily categorized.
Kicking off the series will be Dean Johanesen & the 24-Hour Men, set for Thursday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.
Johanesen is a performer’s performer — a modern-day troubadour who weaves together fascinating new stories about old times revolving around circus queens, rum runners, mythical elephants, and evil curses. Johanesen is backed by the 24-Hour Men, a hard-swinging rhythm section featuring Mark Pezzo on upright bass and Max Kelly on percussion. This show of eclectic music is presented in the style of a 1920s speakeasy.
Ella Jet and Future Soul will perform Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. Their sound combines old school soul with a new school vibe. It blends progressive blues and rock and roll, a little taste of jazz, some hip-hop grooves, all mixed into a melting pot of an enigmatic sound. The band doesn’t sound like anyone else on the music scene and their live performances have matured into something that is felt as much as it is heard. Like the music of John Lennon, their music is raw and very personal, fragile and intense. Band members include Dillon Reeder on drums, Levi Foe on bass, Zach West on keys and Kevin Mendel on lead guitar. Ella Jet is at the center of the musical storm on rhythm guitar and lead vocals.
Vocalist Ona Kirei will present Iberian jazz Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. Kirei performs her jazz-infused arrangements of traditional tunes of the Iberian peninsula as well as some of her original compositions where American music influences collide with her southern European origins to create a unique, intimate, and warm yet magically coherent sound.
The final performance of the Summer House series will feature Elizabeth Baker. Baker will present “Intersect,” a performance she describes as modern, experimental and improvisational.
For more information and tickets, visit mypalladium.org/events, or call t727-822-3590.