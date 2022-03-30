TAMPA — Multi-platinum selling, multi-award-winning artists Chris Tomlin and United will co-headline their long-awaited 2022 “Tomlin United Tour,” coming to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $44.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Anticipated to be the biggest Christian music concert of the year, the tour will welcome thousands of fans to worship together and experience songs that have shaped modern faith today.
“We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable,” said Chris Tomlin and Joel Houston of United in a press release. “We’ve been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night.”
After an 18-month delay, the tour aims to bring the church back together and also bring faith back to the center of conversation. Expected to be an experience unlike any other, the tour offers friends, family and strangers the opportunity to worship together again after what has been a long season of isolation.
“At the heart of it, we want people to leave with the understanding that there is a greater hope in this world,” Tomlin and Houston said. “This is a critical moment in time for people to be reminded that there is a true and living hope, and that’s Jesus. That is what we proclaim with these nights.”
It is estimated that 20 million to 30 million people across the world sing one of Tomlin’s songs every week in church services in nearly every language. Tomlin has scored 17 No. 1 one singles at radio and placed 29 Top 10 hits — more than any other Christian artist. He has sold more than 9 million albums with 4.5 billion career global streams, earned a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 26 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.
On the heels of the success of Tomlin’s No. 1 debuting album “Chris Tomlin & Friends,” which currently has over 150 million global streams, he and United have come together for what is expected to be the biggest Christian tour of the decade. As one of the most successful Christian touring artists today, Tomlin has sold out venues everywhere including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Red Rocks in Denver and more.
United is a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling artis. Reporting over 50 million people singing from the Hillsong catalogue songs every Sunday, the modest band born from a youth ministry out of Hillsong Church in Australia, touts a reach of over 10 million across all major social network platforms to date, including 2.1 billion minutes garnered from YouTube viewers.
Comprised of an evolving, eclectic mix of musicians and songwriters, the band is led by Joel Houston and Taya, names that have become synonymous with Christian radio, dominating airwaves with every new release. Its last four studio albums have each topped the U.S. Christian chart, with “Zion” and “Empires” charting no. 1. “Oceans,” written by Houston and band member Matt Crocker, recently went triple platinum in the United States, with more than 200 million streams.