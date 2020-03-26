The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Many movie theaters have either closed or are running at limited capacity. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘Resistance’
- Genre: Drama, war and biography
- Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Clémence Poésy, Matthias Schweighöfer, Alicia von Rittberg, Félix Moati, Géza Röhrig, Karl Markovics, Vica Kerekes, Bella Ramsey, Ed Harris and Édgar Ramírez
- Director: Jonathan Jakubowicz
- Rated: R
As a young man growing up in Nazi-occupied France, Marcel Mangel has no intention of getting involved in World War II. As a theater performer in his 20s, Marcel’s pursuits include impersonating Charlie Chaplin in burlesque clubs, painting backdrops for his plays, and antagonizing his obstinate father.
However, his life is permanently altered when, after witnessing acts of atrocity, he is recruited into the French Resistance. And the performer, who forges his passport to the name Marcel Marceau, puts his skills to the ultimate test, working at incredible risk to help transport orphaned Jewish children from Nazi-occupied France into Switzerland. Employing daring acts of real-life performance, imagination, and sleight-of-hand, he saves the lives of hundreds of children. In an act of compassion and generosity that would ripple into his professional life, he also teaches orphaned children how to survive in the horrifying reality of the Holocaust.
Marceau, who died in 2007 at the age of 84, delighted generations of audiences over the course of his career. For his unique, wordless ability to embody dozens of characters and situations, Marceau was the most famous mime in all the world. Celebrated as the “Master of Silence,” he performed all across the globe and appeared in films and on television — including a memorable cameo in Mel Brooks’s “Silent Movie,” where he performs his “Walking Against the Wind” stunt and, in a hilarious ironic twist, speaks the only word of dialogue in the whole movie.
“Resistance” is the first-ever film to tell the incredible story of Marceau’s heroism during the war. Portraying the singular entertainer is Oscar-nominee Jesse Eisenberg.
A compelling drama from director Jonathan Jakubowicz, whose own family history was a point of inspiration,
“Resistance” traces how a revolutionary, selfless act of courage forever changed countless lives — and how a group of unsung heroes risked everything to rise above hatred and oppression.
‘Uncorked’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones and Meera Rohit Kumbhani
- Director: Prentice Penny
- Not rated
Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It’s a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that’s been passed down from father to son since its inception.
Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down. “Uncorked” is a hilarious and touching drama about a father and son who have to finally learn to listen to one another.
