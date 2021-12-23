Black Pumas, Revivalists among first wave of GMF bands
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Festival recently released the first wave of artists scheduled to perform at the upcoming event, set for Feb. 25-27 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa.
The 11th anniversary festival will be presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. A limited amount of early bird tickets are available. Proceeds from the nonprofit festival — which has been dubbed a “festival on a mission” — provide support to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools across the Tampa Bay area.
Following the success of the 2020 Festival, GMF expanded its programming by adding a third evening of events this past October. The 2022 Festival will further expand its programming on Friday evening by featuring a full slate of vendors and bands on all four stages for the full three days.
Hailing from Austin, Texas, Black Pumas — Best New Artist Grammy nominees — will be performing Friday, Feb. 25. Alternative roots rockers the Revivalists bring their iconic show to the main stage on Saturday night. GMF crowd favorite Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will make a triumphant and long-awaited return to the festival on Sunday.
Among the other artists scheduled to appear are Arrested Development, Johanna Warren, Mavis Staples, Neal Francis, Peach Tree Rascals, Pinegrove, and the Allman Betts Band.
Event organizers also announced the return of the Kids Fest component of the festival, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. Kids Fest will feature the Imagination Movers along with family-friendly music on three stages, kid’s activities and food.
“We are beyond excited to have these great artists coming in to help support our underfunded music programs and help us provide opportunities for thousands of children,” said David Cox, the executive director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation which produces GMF. “And as a bonus, we get to throw one of Tampa’s biggest parties with them.”
The festival will be announcing the next round of artists in the coming weeks along with full performance dates and times, the 2022 food lineup, and other special events taking place at the festival. There are a limited number of multiple day early bird general admission tickets available online. To purchase tickets, visit www.gmftickets.com. For event information, visit gasparillamusic.com.
The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 40 local and national bands across four stages along Tampa’s waterfront. The event features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants. The festival is made possible with support from its sponsors, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, and the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs. GMF has been voted Tampa’s Best Festival in each of its first 10 years.
Ruth Eckerd Hall honors Beth & John England
CLEARWATER — At a Dec. 1, Beth and John England were honored for their gift to the Ruth Eckerd Hall Expanding the Experience capital campaign.
In recognition of the donation, Ruth Eckerd Hall’s reimagined outdoor multi-use space located on the east side of Ruth Eckerd Hall, has been named the England Family Music Garden.
"As two friends of music, John and I understand that arts education and programming is extremely important to the quality of life for all,” said Beth. “Having the resources to provide both outstanding music education to our students and world-class performances to our audiences requires community support. We are proud to be a part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall family that does both so well."
"John and Beth continue to make a significant impact on arts and education initiatives throughout Pinellas County," said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. "On behalf of our students, teachers, artists, and board of directors, we are deeply grateful for their support in expanding the experience."
"The England’s generous gift to our capital campaign is only a portion of their ongoing commitment to our mission,” added Suzanne Delaney, Ruth Eckerd Hall vice president and chief development officer. “We are inspired by their leadership and thrilled to name this beautiful venue in their honor."
Ruth Eckerd Hall is in the midst of the Expanding the Experience capital campaign. It began in 2013, with the renovation of the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in downtown Clearwater, the complete overhaul of the Murray Theatre, the renovation of the Margarete Heye Great Room, the addition of a 6,000 square foot Grand Lobby, home to the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre, and the expansion of the members-only Hoffman Family Dress Circle Lounge featuring the stained glass artisan Etheridge Family Donor Wall. Future fundraising efforts will provide new seats and video access in the auditorium, improved technology, and ensure arts education for future generations of local children.
The recent renovation provides additional space for education recitals and classes, community gatherings, as well as new pre-show amenities for audiences. The design by Decker Ross Interiors includes an expanded stage, private seating coves, and décor by local artisans. A sculpture by nationally renowned artist Clayton Swartz, commissioned and gifted by the Englands, is a focal point.
For information and to make a donation, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Beach Art Center announces exhibit dates
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The January 2022 "New Start, New Art" exhibit will run Jan. 3-28 at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The artists featured in this exhibit are members of Florida Artists Group, a not-for-profit organization of professional visual artists who have attained international, national and state-wide recognition. The public is invited to the opening reception, set for Friday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.
For information, visit www.beachartcenter.org or call 727-596-4331.
Chris Hillman concert canceled
CLEARWATER — The Chris Hillman performance scheduled at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m., has been canceled.
“Due to impending medical care for severe lumbar and cervical spine pain, Chris Hillman is unable to perform in concert or travel at this time,” a statement from Hillman’s management stated. “Unfortunately, we are forced to cancel all upcoming concerts scheduled in 2022.”
Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Plein air painters to capture Beauty on the Tampa Bay
The Pastel Society of Tampa Bay and the Dunedin Fine Arts Center will present Beauty on the Tampa Bay, set for Saturday, Feb. 19.
Beauty on the Tampa Bay is a plein air event open to all regional pastel artists. Artists will gather in any of four convenient locations at 9 a.m. to register and get stamped to participate. The four locations are spread across the Tampa Bay area to allow maximum participation. Locations are in Safety Harbor, Tarpon Springs, downtown Tampa, and Dunedin.
Canvases will be stamped and signed between 9 and 10 a.m. Then artists will scatter across the area in search of inspiration. Artists will paint outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the artwork must be returned for framing and judging. All paintings are returned to the Dunedin Fine Art Center, where framing assistance and a framing workstation are available on site.
A reception will be presented from 4 to 6 p.m. with lite fare and wine. Judging will be done by Catherine Bergman, curator of exhibits at DFAC, who will have the difficult decision of awarding the cash prizes for Best Beach/Seascape, Best Cityscape, and Best Landscape. Visitors will award the People's Choice Award. The artwork will be on exhibit at the DFAC through Feb. 26.
There is a small entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers to benefit Pastel Society of Tampa Bay.
Artists may register between 9 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 at any of these locations:
• Phillippe Park, 2525 Phillippe Parkway, Safety Harbor
• Anderson Park, Shelter 1, 39699 U.S. 19 N., Tarpon Springs
• Stirling Art Studio, 730 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Dunedin
• Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, in front of Ulele Restaurant by the footbridge near the pond
For information on events and membership, go to Pastelsocietyoftampabay.com.