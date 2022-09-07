It may still feel like one of the hottest summers on record, but fall is only a few weeks away. For some, Labor Day weekend marks the shift in seasons, but most won’t officially declare the end of summer until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22.
While the seasonal progression may not result in the changing of the leaves for Floridians, it does bring slightly cooler temperatures. It also heralds the start of the Florida’s festival season.
Howard Alan Events, along with its American Craft Endeavors counterpart, the nation’s largest outdoor art and craft festival producer, is back for another season award-winning shows. Founded by Howard and Debbie Alan, the company presents more than 80 shows a year — and most of those events are in Florida. The festivals have provided creative careers for thousands of artists; brought millions of dollars in economic impact to the hotels, restaurants, shops and townships in which the shows take place; and delivered beauty and inspiration to the millions of patrons who attend year after year.
Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavors recently announced the 2022-23 festival calendar which includes more than a dozen shows in the Tampa Bay area over the next eight months. Following is a look at events scheduled in the Pinellas and Hillsborough communities:
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Bringing back last year’s successful debut show, the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival features 50 booths, arranged gallery-style along the docks, filled with thousands of hand-made crafts and beautiful art. The free, two-day event runs extra hours for all visitors, residents and stay-cationers.
32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; at 1622 Snow Ave. in Tampa. This free, two-day event kicks off the art festival season in beautiful Hyde Park Village. More than 100 of the nation’s top fine artists bring exquisite paintings, ceramics, wood works, sculptures, glass creations and more to this stunning showcase.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, Oct. 22-23, 10 am 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Fall officially begins, and Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks fill with seasonal offerings of green market goodies, along with 70+ booths of handmade fine craft during this free, two-day event.
Second Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. American Craft Endeavors welcomes the return of the fall St. Pete Beach Craft Festival, featuring a variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more, all handmade in America, on display. An expansive green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and freshly popped kettle corn further compliments the weekend, blending nature with nurture.
29th Annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Main Street in Dunedin. Known for its pedestrian-friendly downtown, this award-winning, creative event features hundreds of craft artisans and green market vendors displaying thousands of affordable, practical, whimsical and artistic works. The free, two-day event benefits the Downtown Main Street Association.
28th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. American Craft Endeavors continues an annual, Dec. tradition with the 28th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, bringing contemporary crafts from more than 100 of the nation's most talented artisans to this free community event. A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more, all handmade in America, will be on display. An expansive green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and freshly popped kettle corn further compliments the weekend, blending nature with nurture.
Second Annual Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Ring in the New Year along the docks in beautiful Tarpon Springs. The sponge industry helped build a Greek Community that is now famous not only for the world's finest sponges, but for some of the finest Greek restaurants, markets, and bakeries in the country. The waterfront thoroughfare will fill with over 100 fine art and fine craft artists and artisans featuring a green market and thousands of handmade-in-the-USA creative works.
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, Jan. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Main Street in Dunedin. World-class art returns to beautiful Main Street during the Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival. Over 150 local and national artists will line, gallery-style, along the historic town’s main thoroughfare. Each individual tent displays exquisite works of art across all mediums including handcrafted jewelry, stunning photography, paintings, ceramics, fiber, life-sized sculpture and mixed media.
29th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Jan. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. More than 100 craft artisans return to the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival for the winter event. Considered a haven for emerging artistic talent and skilled craft artisans, each St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival reveals new creative creations for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Along with thousands of creative, affordable and practical creations, the festival includes a full green market and benefits the Corey Area Business Association.
30th Annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Feb. 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Main Street in Dunedin. This high season craft show celebrates two decades in the most pedestrian-friendly town in Florida, bringing 250 engaging artisans and their brilliant, made-in-the-USA creations. The two-day, free outdoor festival benefits the city of Dunedin’s Main Street program and includes a full green market with local edibles, live plants, handmade soaps and organic products.
Seventh Annual Palm Harbor Craft Festival, March 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Once more, thousands of original craft items from regional and statewide towns and communities will delight residents and visitors during this free, two-day outdoor event. Featuring a full green market, the Palm Harbor Craft Festival takes place in the “Jewel of Tampa Bay” area along Florida Avenue.
30th Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; at 1622 Snow Avenue, Tampa. HAE celebrates 30 years of gorgeous art in the heart of Hyde Park Village! One of Howard Alan Events’ most popular spring shows is back with more than 150 of the nation’s top artists’ bringing a stunning showcase of work across all artistic mediums to the Tampa area residents and visitors during this free, two-day event.
19th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, April 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. American Craft Endeavors welcomes back the springtime St. Pete Beach Craft Festival. A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more, all handmade in America, will be on display. An expansive green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and more seasonal offerings complement the whimsical and practical creative creations.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival, April 22-23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. This new showcase returns, lining the docks of the historic Greek town in beautiful Southwest Florida, and filled with thousands of creative creations from local and visiting fine artists and crafters. One of a kind restaurants, bakeries, boutiques and shops will ensure a full day of discovery and creativity for visitors of all ages during this free, weekend-long event.
All Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavor shows are free of charge to patrons. Additionally, all artists are on-site for the duration of the events, allowing patrons and visitors to discover the creative inspirations and processes behind every piece. Locations all have ample or free parking available, and friendly pets on leashes are welcome to all Central and West Coast Florida shows. For more information on Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavor shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.