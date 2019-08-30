ST. PETERSBURG — Colin Mochrie will present “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis” Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Featuring master hypnotist Asad Mecci, the show is brand new concept that fuses hypnosis and improv.
Selected randomly, 20 volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by the master hypnotist. Employing a process which is a show in its own right, Mecci will see to it that the volunteers’ inhibitions are evaporated and their minds are no longer their own. The contestants are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters.
Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, turning the show into an improv extravaganza.