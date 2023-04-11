It’s no secret that Tampa Bay is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, and this directly translates to the food available in the area. That’s why the inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival plans to highlight some of the most notable names and brands during its four-day event this week.
Brought to the community by Breakthru Beverage and Goya Foods, the new event will run from April 12 through April 15 with a series of events and experiences that will bring out some of the best of the bay to the public eye.
The festival will kick off Wednesday with a private, invite-only experience at The Tampa Club where guests will enjoy a cocktail party overlooking downtown Tampa.
On Thursday, guests will be able to attend “Experience Hyde Park,” where they will select one of the four culinary destinations that have opened their doors to create a four-course dining experience — including Meat Market, Forbici Modern Italian, Timpano and Sur la Table.
On Friday, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park will be the stage for a massive Chef Showdown where 14 renowned chefs from some of the biggest restaurants in the area will face off in seven different categories. Judges and guests will be able to vote on their favorite dishes to crown the winners of the categories. This year’s judges are Chef Sean Brasel (Meat Market), Executive Chef Fernando Desa (Goya), Shawna Wiggs (Tampa Magazines), Chef Ferrell Alvarez (Rooster & The Till) and Chef Jeannie Pierola (Edison: Food + Drink Lab and Counter Culture). The categories and respective competing chefs are:
• Battle Burger: Chef Freddy Figueroa of American Social vs. Chef Tyson Grant of Parkshore Grill
• Battle Seafood: Chef Manuel Arevalo of Rusty Pelican vs. Chef Eric Bach of Bouzy
• Battle Fried Chicken: Chef Joe Dodd of King of the Coop vs. Chef Richard Hales of Hales Blackbrick
• Battle Tacos: Chef Chris Fernandez of Red Mesa Cantina vs. Chef Christopher Yadid Garcia of Tacos Las Californias
• Battle Truffle: Chef Josh Werksman of The Tampa Edition vs. Chef Matthew Zappoli of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa
• Battle Sushi: Chef Martin Hernandez of Kelp Sushi Joint vs. Chef David Reyes of Haiku
• Battle Pasta: Chef Antonio Casamento of Beccofino vs. Chef Ricardo Nava of Cru Cellars
All the events will culminate in a Grand Tasting on Saturday where guests will gather to enjoy dishes and drinks from Tampa Bay’s leading restaurants.
Tickets vary for the different events: Experience Hyde Park prices range from $100 to $250 depending on the restaurant. Chef Showdown tickets are $150 and the Grand Tasting tickets are $99. For more information and to buy tickets, visit tampabaywff.com.
Six of the 14 chefs competing in the different categories are Hispanic, indicating the dominant influences the culture has in Tampa’s cuisine.
“The Hispanic community is largely represented throughout Tampa Bay and is an integral part of the history throughout Florida,” said Valerie Roy, festival team member. “The goal of the Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival is to celebrate all cultures that can be found in the melting pot throughout Florida and throughout the Tampa Bay area. Florida is a unique destination and a place where guests can indulge and explore in the best of the best, and the festival will help shine a light on all cultures offered in the area.”
Here’s what the chefs said about the importance of their heritage in their work and this competition:
Chef Freddy Figueroa, American Social (Venezuela)
“Hispanic flavor always has been part of our menu in AmSo. We have a good amount of ingredients and dishes, for this (competition) we have a sauce that will have the Hispanic touch. (Incorporating Hispanic flavors) is really important … it’s my way to stay in touch with my grandmother’s table and Hispanic heritage. Hispanic food brings people together to the table, that’s how our moms use to keep the family’s close. Hispanic food is colorful, full of flavor and we have so many different spices that we can change any food with just a special touch.”
Chef Chris Fernandez, Red Mesa (Oaxaca, Mexico)
"The (Hispanic) flavors and the cuisine is different from others because it is a blend of different cultures. My Hispanic flavors and cuisine showcase pre-Hispanic origins utilizing very unique and ancient cooking techniques that until now still drive my origins. That's why it is so special and different from others."
Chef Martin Hernandez, Kelp Sushi (Pereira, Colombia)
“Our dish (in the competition) is influenced by the Hispanic flavors most prominently found in Florida. Colombian cuisine is rooted from the country’s indigenous people with Spanish and African influences, setting it apart from other Hispanic flavors. Colombian food is bold and zesty. Most times this incorporation happens subconsciously, our heritage is shown through on every dish produced. Keeping generational recipes and flavors at the forefront of what we do not only keeps us in touch with our roots, but adds a uniqueness to a dish you’d never expect this flavors from, like sushi!”
Chef Chris Garcia, Tacos Las Californias
“Our family hails from Southern California, and we will be bringing 100% Hispanic flavors to our cooking, just like how we grew up cooking at home. Using Hispanic flavors is of utmost importance to us, as it is the only way we can truly give our customers a taste of our Hispanic heritage, just as we experience it daily. What sets Hispanic flavors apart from others are the dry chiles and herbs that, when combined correctly, awaken an abundance of flavors. This uniqueness also stems from the fact that we have our ancestors to thank for these flavors being a part of our culinary traditions today.”
Chef Manuel Rangel, Rusty Pelican (Tampico, Mexico)
“(Incorporating Hispanic flavors) is very important, food represents a strong symbolic component in Latino communities. It brings connections to their roots, cultural heritage, and identity. Food brings families together in unison as eating with family is valued in the Latino culture.”
Chef David Reyes, Haiku Tampa (Chicago, Mexican parents)
“Despite (Haiku) being a mostly Japanese menu item, I always find myself incorporating Latin flavors and techniques. In this case the marinade for the wagyu steak will be a chimichurri, but made with shiso leaves and shishito. Japanese and pan-Asian as a genre, is already rich in culture and wealthy in ingredients, I relish the opportunity and find it inherently unavoidable to incorporate the flavors and techniques I grew up with and that I am most familiar with. Every menu I have ever done and will do, will always have hints of my culture and past. Glimpses of fond memories and experiences. Hispanic flavors and cuisine is unique in the vastness of what it contains. Although it has been influenced by the world in many ways it has contributed to the global landscape via ingredients that are now staples in other cultures. Latin America boasts some of the boldest and most loved dishes in the world, from tacos to ceviches and from churrasco to arepas, the vastness is unequal. Take into account that most cuisines and cultures have some sort of play on sweet and sour, the Hispanic approach to agridulce takes shape in many different forms almost as unique as the landscapes it comes from.”