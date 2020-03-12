CLEARWATER — Killer Queen will bring the music of Queen to the stage Friday, March 20, 8 p.m. at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Killer Queen formed in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier. By 1995, Killer Queen’s UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage — the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad.
In 1999, they returned from a tour of and Europe and Russia for an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness. He announced they had won the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”. The band also scored a No. 1 hit when it was asked to recreate Queen's harmionies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim in 2001.
The band also was selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Bob Geldof.