CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated country artist Billy Currington and special guest Jessie James Decker will be live in concert on Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Since his self-titled debut album bowed on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored 11 career No. 1 singles — the most recent being “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.” His other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl” and “We Are Tonight.”
Over the years, the self-effacing Georgia boy has amassed an impressive list of accolades. He won the Hottest Video of the Year honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards for “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” in 2006. The same year, he received an ACM nod for Top New Male Vocalist. His hit duet with Shania Twain, Party for Two, earned nominations from both the CMA and ACM. People Are Crazy took Currington’s already hot career to another level.
Currington earned Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song in addition to being nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association. His latest release, “Summer Forever,” is his sixth studio album.
Singer-songwriter Decker has emerged as a multi-platform juggernaut, juggling musical, fashion-brand and television-hosting duties. Signed to Warner Music Nashville, her passion for music has made the multi-talented artist one of music’s true breakout firebrands, with over 200 million streams.
Decker’s second studio album, 2017’s “Southern Girl City Lights,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.