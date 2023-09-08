TAMPA — Diamond certified rapper Lil Baby will perform on Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth are producing Lil Baby’s 32-stop national tour in support of his most recent album, “It’s Only Me,” on Quality Control Records/Motown, which was released in October of 2022. Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.
The tour announcement came a month after Lil Baby released a music video for his single “Forever” featuring Fridayy. The beloved QC rapper started this year on a high note after making his “Saturday Night Live” musical guest debut in January and performing both his singles “California Breeze'' and “Forever” from his hit album.