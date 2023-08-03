TAMPA — Seth Meyers will bring his standup comedy to the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $110.
Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was Emmy nominated in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.
In 2018, Meyers hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. In 2019, he released his debut standup special “Lobby Baby” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “Late Night” won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021. In addition, Meyers was named one of the 2014 Time 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.
Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. Meyers served as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue. In all, Meyers has garnered 26 Emmy nominations for his work in television.
Meyers currently executive produces the comedy “A.P. Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock. He executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu’s animated superhero show “The Awesomes,” which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers joined forces with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC’s Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!”
Meyers hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards on ESPN and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to rave reviews.