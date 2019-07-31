TAMPA — Joyryde will perform Friday, Aug. 2, at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Doors will open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
Joyryde exploded onto the music scene in 2016 and his journey has been as unique as the man himself. His talents don’t simply reside in the studio or on mainstage festival stages; he’s a multi-hyphenate who brings his signature style and taste to the worlds of fashion, directing and production design.
His music has garnered support from the likes of Skrillex, DJ Snake, Diplo, Major Lazer, Yellow Claw, Tchami, NGHTMRE, GRiZ, Don Diablo, Dyro and Jauz — who champion his undeniable hits including “Hot Drum” and “DAMN” in many of their sets. His relentless schedule took him to Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Electric Zoo in New York, EDC in Las Vegas and Orlando, and international festival stages including Lollapalooza Paris, EDC Japan and many more.
His C.A.R stage production, or “Calling All Rydrz,” is the first of its kind and features the artist perched atop at 1969 matte black Dodge Charger, tricked out with all your favorite rave amenities, spewing everything from garage and house to UK Grime and Hip Hop. In 2016, the stage debuted at Avalon in Hollywood and Webster Hall in New York City and has now made its way across the globe on an Australian and New Zealand tour in early 2018.