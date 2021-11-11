CLEARWATER — The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes will perform Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The concert will take audiences back to the south of France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.
It has been more than 30 years since the Gipsy Kings first captured the world’s imagination with their self-titled debut album — a record that became a genuine phenomenon, certified gold and platinum around the globe, introducing millions of listeners to a unique, irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Since then, the band has toured virtually non-stop, to the farthest-flung corners of the planet and sold 25 million albums, all the while retaining the same line-up of virtuoso musicians.
“Music has always been a passion,” said lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo in a press release promoting the show. “Even after all this time, after all these years of touring and working. It has given us so much. We have matured, we have developed in music, and it has been so good to us.”
World Music is often a meaningless catch-all phrase, a marketing shortcut, but as one of the acts that first helped define the genre, the Gipsy Kings crate music that really does cross all borders. From the beginning, their sound has reflected the constant travel and diverse influences of the gipsy heritage. Their 1987 debut album, which spent four weeks on the U.S. album charts, introduced the world to Rumba Gitano — South America’s rumba rhythm married to the fleet attack of flamenco guitars. That record’s “Bamboleo” became a huge, break-out worldwide hit and more than 20 years later, it even turned up on an episode of the hit TV series “Glee.”
The band’s music has also remained visible over the years throughout popular culture. They performed their version of “Volare,” which was an international hit in 1989, on an episode of “Dancing with the Stars.” Their rendition of “Hotel California” was included in the film “The Big Lebowski” and on the HBO series “Entourage.” The 2010 film “Toy Story 3” featured a Gipsy Kings version of the movie’s popular, Randy Newman-penned theme, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
The Gipsy Kings have remarkably spent more than two-and-a-half decades at the top, in a category that’s all their own. Yet in those occasional periods when they aren’t touring, the band members still live with their families in the south of France, the area that defined their identities and their sound. Each time, they return to their isolated enclave and then recreate the experience of immigrants coming to a new land. Certainly, their lives are different from those of their ancestors, but something fundamental still remains; as they continue to travel the world, absorbing new cultures and styles, their mobility, curiosity and adaptation drives their music ever forward.