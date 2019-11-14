A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Charlie’s Angels’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Jonathan Tucker, Djimon Hounsou and Sam Claflin
- Director: Elizabeth Banks
- Rated: PG-13
Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.
‘Ford v Ferrari’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon
- Director: James Mangold
- Rated: PG-13
Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari,” based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
‘The Good Liar’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, Russell Tovey and Jim Carter
- Director: Bill Condon
- Rated: R
Consummate con man Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), worth millions — and Roy means to take it all.
From their very first meeting, Roy begins plying Betty with his tried and true manipulations, and Betty, who seems quite taken with him, is soon going along for the ride. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes — revealing more insidious deceptions that will take them both through a minefield of danger, intrigue and betrayal.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Report’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Adam Driver, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Ben McKenzie, Matthew Rhys, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm
- Director: Scott Z. Burns
- Rated: R
“The Report” is a riveting thriller based on actual events.
Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.
‘Waves’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Sterling K. Brown
- Director: Trey Edward Shults
- Rated: R
Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, “Waves” traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
‘The Warrior Queen of Jhansi’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Derek Jacobi, Jodhi May, Yatin Karyekar, Arif Zakaria, Milind Gunaji, and Ajinkya Deo
- Director: Swati Bhise
- Rated: R
“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” tells the true story of the legendary Rani of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless freedom fighter.
In 1857 India, this 24-year old general led her people into battle against the British Empire earning the reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East. This real-life Wonder Woman’s insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria.
‘Klaus’
- Genre: Animation and family
- Cast: J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald and Will Sasso
- Director: Sergio Pablos
- Rated: PG
When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters.
Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.
‘Earthquake Bird’
- Genre: Drama and mystery
- Cast: Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Naoki Kobayashki, Jack Huston, Kiki Sukezane and Ken Yamamura
- Director: Wash Westmoreland
- Rated: R
A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland, “Earthquake Bird” follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic ex-pat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome yet similarly troubled local photographer.
Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing and suspected dead.