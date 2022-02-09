TAMPA — George Thorogood & The Destroyers will bring their “Good to Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” to the Tampa Bay area with a concert set for Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 live shows. They broke records with their “50 Dates/50 States Tour,” delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL, and became mainstays of radio, MTV, and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent — and consistently passionate — progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.
Thorogood longtime band features Jeff Simon on drums and percussion, Bill Blough on bass guitar, Jim Suhler on rhythm guitar and Buddy Leach on saxophone. For Thorogood, the power to rock audiences has been both a battle cry and creed since the beginning.
It’s on stage that George Thorogood & The Destroyers flip the switch nightly, delivering what the Toledo Blade calls “a gut-bustin’, guitar-wailin’, face-meltin’, fiery-tempoed, take-no-prisoners, good old-fashioned lunch-bucket rock & roll show” that includes their signature hits “Get a Haircut,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It on Over,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Bad to the Bone.”