ST. PETERSBURG — South Florida based reggae band Artikal Sound System will perform Saturday, Jan. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Founded by Chris Montague (guitar) and Fabian Acuña (bass) in 2012, the band honed their chops backing a series of Caribbean singers. Along the way the boys picked up the insane and absurd keys player Christopher Cope and the heavy-footed drummer Adam Kampf before finally trying something a little sonically different with their neighbor, female vocalist Logan Rex.
Hailing from Delray Beach in Palm Beach County, Artikal Sound System released “Welcome to Florida,” its debut album, in 2022. Bringing an R&B twist to the reggae-rock genre, the album introduces a sound that is edgy, raw with emotion and authenticity, and based on life events. The 12-track album comes out on the heels of a few stellar releases.
Included on the record is the R&B song with pop sensibilities “Stayed.” Released as a single, the song revolves around a failed relationship through post breakup eyes.
“Next time you’re thinking about texting your ex, listen to this song instead,” said Rex. “This one is for when you know it’s for the best, you’re not together anymore but you can’t help but look back and romanticize the past. So, when that moment comes around, where you just want to wrap yourself up in the familiarity of someone you once had, play this song and then keep moving on.”
After nearly a decade of playing together the boys sound tight and powerful, creating the perfect foundation for their jazz-influenced singer to dance around on lyrically and literally. What you hear is the sound of friendship, hard work, imagination and the hope to spread their message of love and the importance of having a good time.