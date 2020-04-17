ST. PETERSBURG – As a special thank you to the Tampa Bay community for its continued support, Florida Orchestra musicians have come together for a virtual performance video that shares the unleashed joy of the finale to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.
The video is posted on all of the orchestra’s social media platforms and its new TFO at Home virtual music page. Visit floridaorchestra.org/keep-the-music-going.
The video started as a conversation between Michael Francis, TFO music director, and Jeffrey Multer, concertmaster, to lift spirits and show gratitude, especially during these difficult times. The coronavirus has canceled concerts, but TFO’s board of directors voted to pay musicians and staff through the end of the season in May to keep the orchestra strong. In addition, the orchestra has received an outpouring of support and encouragement from the community as it keeps the music going through weekly radio broadcasts and daily musician performance videos.
“Jeff and I chose the end of the finale of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 because of its brilliant optimism,” Maestro Francis said. “Even though the symphony begins in darkness and fear, by the end a glorious celebration of hope shines through. It is exhilaration unleashed.”
To make the video, many of TFO’s 67 full-time musicians recorded their parts individually at home using smartphones and other devices. They also used a “click track” to keep an even tempo. Daniel Black, TFO associate conductor, with assistance from recording engineer John Stephan, used software to pull all the individual tracks together into one seamless piece. Both Francis and Black make appearances in the video as conductors.
In addition to social media, the video is posted on the orchestra’s new “TFO at Home” page, a robust online collection of every way the orchestra is keeping the music going, all in one place. Visit FloridaOrchestra.org/tfo-at-home.
“TFO at Home” includes all 20 – and counting – videos that musicians have recorded from their homes since the crisis began. New videos are posted every day. The web page makes it easy to find the weekly rebroadcasts of TFO concerts on WSMR.org, along with mini pre-concert conversation videos by Francis. And for teachers and students stuck at home, the page provides a trove of virtual learning resources from the pros.
Florida Orchestra updates, including how to donate unused tickets back to TFO and other frequently asked questions, are available at FloridaOrchestra.org.
The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. This is its 52nd season. Visit FloridaOrchestra.org.