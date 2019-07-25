Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as the Jonas Brothers, Queen and Adam Lambert, George Clinton, Heart and the B-52s, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
Rebelution will bring their Good Vibes Summer Tour to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m., performing at Vinoy Park, 500 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Early bird tickets start at $25. Call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Formed in Isla Vista, California, in 2004, the reggae-rock outfit received their first Grammy nomination in 2017 when their album “Falling into Place” was nominated for the Best Reggae Album award. Current band members include Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Marley D. Williams, and Wesley Finley.
Also performing on the tour will be Protoje, Collie Buddz and DJ Mackle.
Hippiefest will roll into Pinellas Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., with a concert at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
The show will feature hitmakers including Ten Years After, Vanilla Fudge, Big Brother and the Holding Company and Henry Gross.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- Jonas Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.
- Chris Brown, Saturday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- Edwin McCain, Thursday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m.
- The Dollyrots and the Pink Spiders, Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.
- Drivin N Cryin, Thursday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
- Stephen Kellogg and Tyrone Wells, Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Classic Albums Live: Rolling Stones’ “Let It Bleed”; Thursday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.
- Hippiefest featuring Ten Years After, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Vanilla Fudge and Henry Gross; Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
Crowbar
- Bad Luck, Friday, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.
- God Module, Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
- Mac Sabbath and Okilly Dokilly, Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
- Tessa Violet, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
- Austin Lucas, Geri X and Mountain Holler; Thursday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
- Ruined Conflict and Voicecoil, Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
- Tyler Cassidy, Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
- Ash Code, Ortrotasce and Mother Juno; Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
- Oso Oso, the Sidekicks and Future Teens; Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
- Ghostfeeder and Alpha Quadrant, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Jannus Live
- Monsters of Mock featuring Carnival of Crue and Diary of Ozzman, Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.
- Umphrey’s McGee with Magic City Hippies, Thursday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m.
- Papadosio, Friday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- George Clinton, Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Luke Bryan, Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.
- 311 and Dirty Heads, Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:45 p.m.
- Bush and Live, Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
- Heart, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
- Beck and Cage the Elephant, Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m.
- Florida Georgia Line, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
The Amphitheatre is at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The Orpheum
- Baroness, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.
- Stick to Your Guns, Sunday, Aug. 11, 6 p.m.
- Tilian, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.
- Break Science, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
- Boris, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- The Florida Björkestra, Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
- Nate Najar with Phill Fest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.
- Ona Kirei, Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.
- La Lucha featuring Jamie Perlow, Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
- Latimore, Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
- Elizabeth Baker, Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Peace of Woodstock, Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.
- The Dukes of Juke and Blue Dice, Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.
- Synia Carroll and Theo Valentin, Sunday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
- The Mushroom Brotherhood with Jaimoe, Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Woodstock 50th anniversary tribute, Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- Joyryde, Friday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.
- AC Slater, Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 p.m.
- Mystikal, Thursday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m.
- Wooli, Friday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.
- Sander Van Doorn, Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 p.m.
- Pedro the Lion, Saturday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
- Cash Cash, Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Ted Nugent, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.
- The B-52s, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
- Firefall, Poco and Pure Prairie League; Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.