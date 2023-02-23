DUNEDIN — Question: What do you get when you cross a fringe arts festival with a garage sale? Answer: Dunedin Fine Art Center’s venerable Trashy Treasures event.
Trashy Treasures will continue its expanded format, allowing more treasure hunting opportunities for shoppers. The center has been toying with additions for some time, though event organizers still stand by the basic principles that make Trashy Treasure so unique.
“We’re sticking with our roots,” said Ken Hannon, DFAC’s vice president. “We’re even going to be serving hot dogs on Saturday night.”
Trashy Treasures is a sale that features artworks and art supplies donated by people to DFAC. The center will offer a select group of items for sale by silent auction for two weeks, beginning Wednesday, March 1, and continuing through the Best of Trashies pARTy, set for Saturday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
DFAC then prices the rest of it to sell on a first-come, first-served garage sale basis on Sunday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Every year, this sale grows as more donations are made to the center. According to George Ann Bissett, DFAC president, this year may be the biggest Trashy Treasures yet.
“The donations have been incredible so far,” Bissett said. “People’s generosity is truly astounding. We actually had to have several pop-up sales this winter and we have offsite and onsite storage facilities that are chock full of goodies.”
The online auction will get underway at noon on March 1, with the items closing out on Sunday, March 12, and a whole new auction starting Monday, March 13, at noon. This auction will end during the Best of Trashies pARTy. The party will include live music, cash bars, and a free hot dog. Admission is $10.
The sale will continue Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the center. On Sunday, the sale is open to the public and admission is free.
“Many of the items featured in the online auctions will be very desirable ones,” Hannon told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “There won’t be many of them, but the selection will be choice. In addition to incredible artwork, a few of the selections include a pristine 1938 Singer Featherweight Sewing Machine in perfect case, including the original owner’s manual; vintage wool blankets/rugs, jewelry, pottery; and even a turn of the 19th/20th century wood and iron wagon jack.”
Hannon said there will also be some select paint sets available for artists looking to score supplies.
“There will also be literally thousands of items available for the in-person auction and sales events on March 18 and 19.”
Hannon had some tips for Trashy Treasures shoppers.
“Make sure you at least check out each event so you are sure not to miss any opportunities,” he said. “There will be an online auction that will run from March 1 through March 12, and another that will run from March 13 through March 18. Items that are included in the online auctions will obviously not be available in-person.”
Then there are the two in-person events, the first being the Best of Trashy Treasures pARTy, where more choice items will be available for either silent auction bidding or priced to sell. Items at the sale on Sunday, March 19, will all be priced to sell, Hannon said.
“Like any garage sale, often times the best items will sell early on Sunday, including arts supplies,” he explained. “People do line up for the doors to open, but that is all part of the fun. Of course, often times the prices get marked down later in the day, so a return trip might also be in order.”
The funds from this event all go to support the educational programs at DFAC.
“Something that many people don’t realize, is that in addition to the robust scholarship programs we have, where students can attend classes for free, we also subsidize every student who enrolls in our classes,” Hannon said. “We literally charge less for the classes than it costs to present them. The only way we can make that happen, is through the support of our generous donors, and events such as this, that raise necessary funds.”
For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.