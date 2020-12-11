ST. PETERSBURG — The “No Apologies Comedy Tour” will bring a comedic tsunami to the Tampa Bay area Friday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
A limited number of in-person tickets are available starting at $37.50. Livestreaming tickets are $20. Visit www.themahaffey.com.
The show will feature comedians Tom Cotter, Mitch Fatel, Mark Riccadonna, and Aaron Berg. They are in your face, on the edge, and take no prisoners. Combined, these comics have national credentials including Comedy Central specials, “America’s Got Talent,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Conan,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed,” “The Howard Stern Show” and many more. They have recorded numerous comedy albums, have millions of YouTube views, and have performed at casinos, theaters, performing arts centers, and every comedy club in the country.
This is an adults-only show.
Berg made his Comedy Central debut on “This is Not Happening” in 2016 and has made two appearances on AXS TV’s “Live at Gotham.” He has also appeared in Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle,” season 2. In 2019, his world record-breaking documentary “25 Sets” was released and he appeared in DC Comics feature film “The Kitchen.”
Even before his historic runner-up finish on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Cotter was already one of the most prolifically funny comedians in the country. Yet, in the time since his standout performances on that show, he has only continued to hone his craft, treating audiences across the United States and around the world to a tour-de-force of homespun satire and side-splitting wordplay. He earned his chops winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition, the grand prize at The Boston Comedy Festival and was voted Best Stand-Up at The Las Vegas Comedy Festival.
With his innocent and friendly demeanor, Fatel quickly engages the audience and then catches them off guard with a mixture of mischievous dialog and off-color comments. While laughing at observations only Fatel can get away with, we are left wondering if he truly understands what he just said. He has been showcasing his talent to rave reviews for 30 years now. His resume, too extensive to list in its entirety, includes two Comedy Central specials and three best-selling CDs.
Riccadonna stumbled upon stand-up comedy in New York City and found success as a storyteller, performing throughout the city, and on the road. He has performed for Armed Forces Entertainment and has entertained U.S. and U.N. Troops on six continents and across the United States. Outside of comedy, Riccadonna is an accomplished actor and writer. Most recently he played a lead role in the feature film "Days of Power" and was a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.