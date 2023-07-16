TAMPA — Critically acclaimed, multi-platinum selling artist Young the Giant is on the road for a summer tour with Milky Chance. The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area, performing Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $36.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The tour — which features special guest Rosa Linn — follows this past fall's release of “American Bollywood,” the Irvine, California, band’s first album in four years.
Since the last album, “Mirror Master,” three of the band members became fathers. With lyrics mostly written by the band's lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the four-part album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity.
"This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds," the band's Sameer Gadhia has said. "It's also our universal search to find meaning in chaos."
The album was co-produced by John Hill and the members of Young the Giant. Young the Giant was established in 2004 and is comprised of Sameer Gadhia (vocals), Jacob Tilley (guitar), Eric Cannata (guitar), Francois Comtois (drums) and Payam Doostzadeh (bass).
Milky Chance, the German duo of childhood friends Clemens Rehbein and Phillipp Dausch, are excited to release their upcoming fourth album. Over their decade-plus as a band, they've evolved to survive and thrive in a changing music industry. In 2023, they proudly boast over 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, an enviable touring resume (including festivals like Coachella, Reading & Leeds and Lollapalooza), and an upcoming schedule of dates that represent the biggest shows of their career.
In addition to the album and tour, Gadhia was recently named to Variety's 2022 Inclusion Impact Report, the publication's annual list highlighting advocates for inclusivity who've made an impact in the entertainment industry over the past year.
In 2020, he launched Point of Origin on SIRIUSXM's Alt Nation, a platform to amplify voices of color. Each month, he highlights an artist by playing their music on-air with heavy rotation, with each spin including a personalized introduction from Gadhia. Over the next year, Gadhia will expand this campaign as he continues to be a prominent, unwavering voice for equality and change.