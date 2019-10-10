ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Rainbow will bring his act to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $37.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The illustrious, Emmy-nominated comedian is best known for his fresh take on politics and current events that have garnered him international acclaim. Currently touring the United States to sold out shows, the internet sensation enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work, resulting in videos that become instant viral sensations with hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms.
Rainbow’s musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 — titled “Braggadocious!” — received 28 million views in its first two days. He has also been interviewed and profiled by venerable media outlets such as the New York Times, ABC News, OUT, People, Entertainment Weekly and NPR. Rainbow has written for numerous comedians as well as the cast of NBC’s “Will & Grace,” which asked Rainbow to make a parody of a song which they performed during a political fundraiser for the 2016 election.
Rainbow headlined a concert at the Paramount Theatre in New York alongside Rosie O’Donnell and has been featured in a musical commercial/campaign for Orbitz opposite Margaret Cho. He also created and starred in multiple hit web series for BroadwayWorld.com and is known for hosting and performing in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as for the Tony Awards. He has appeared and performed in some of New York City’s most popular night spots including 54 Below and Birdland Jazz Club, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” He is heard regularly as both a guest and co-host on Sirius XM Radio and recently starred in New York City Center’s Encores production of “Call Me Madam.”