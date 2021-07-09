ST. PETERSBURG — The Ries Brothers — a multi-genre powerhouse duo from Clearwater — will perform Saturday, July 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10. Sensi Trails also will perform. For tickets and information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Ries Brothers blend rock, pop, blues, funk and reggae. The brothers play multiple instruments while they perform in a two-man band. Kevin Ries plays guitar. Charlie Ries plays keyboard bass with his left hand while simultaneously playing drums and singing. Their unique set-up allows this two-man group to sound like a full band.
The Ries Brothers toured twice nationally with the band Chicago. They also toured with the late Butch Trucks of the Allman Brothers and have opened for Daughtry, David Cook, The Family Stone, Little River Band, REO Speedwagon, and Los Lonely Boys, among others.
The boys’ second album “Paint Your Emotion” was released in September 2020 via Silverback Music’s Controlled Substance Sound Labs. It explores universally shared emotions — love, anxiety, loneliness, even depression — through the brothers’ upbeat, road-tested blend of rock, blues and funk. “Paint Your Emotion” is a follow-up to their debut album “The View from the Outside.”
The Ries Brothers have been named as a breakout artist by Creative Loafing, a favorite band by The Tampa Bay Times, and were two out of 25 selected from the state of Florida to participate in the exclusive Los Angeles Grammy Museum’s Music Revolution Project.
For information on The Ries Brothers, visit www.riesbrothers.com.